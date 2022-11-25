Back Stretches: Top 5 Exercises to Improve Your Posture & Strength

Back stretches should be incorporated into your daily routine, as they help in improving posture and enhancing back health.

Regularly doing these back stretches has many benefits, such as alleviating tight muscles, lengthening the spine, increasing strength, and reducing the risks of back injuries.

Best Back Stretches

Here, we have created a list of five effective and best back stretches to improve posture and strength:

1) Knee to Chest Stretch

It's among the easier back stretches to improve back health by stretching and lengthening the back muscles. This exercise also helps in digestion and bloating.

How to do the exercise?

Lie down on the ground with your feet pressed against the floor and knees bent pointing to the ceiling.

Wrap both hands around the space below the kneecaps. Slowly drive both knees to your chest while gently using your hands to pull them.

Hold on before rocking your hips. Assume the starting position, and repeat.

2) Reclining Hand-to-Big Toe Stretch

It's an effective back stretch to improve back health and engage the inner thighs, which are often neglected. This yoga pose can also relieve tension.

How to do the exercise?

Lie down on your back before raising your left leg up while keeping it straight and bringing it to your face.

Clasp the hand on the back of your raised leg either on the calf or feet, depending on your flexibility. Make sure your shoulders and head remain grounded.

Keep your right leg extended and engaged on the floor. Hold.

Repeat on the other side.

3) Pelvic Tilt

It's an easy back stretches that can help lower back pain and relieve sciatica. The pelvic tilt can also enable you to get a strong core by working the obliques.

How to do the exercise?

Lie on the ground with your feet pressed on the ground and knees bent pointed to the ceiling. The lower back should be in a neutral position.

You can also keep your palms gently at the back for greater support.

Keep your core muscles activated and lower back pressed on the ground before tilting your pelvis upward. Repeat.

4) Cat Cow Stretch

It's an efficient back stretch that involves dynamic movements to lengthen and stretch the spine. Not only does it enhance health, but it will can help in building a strong core and improving body balance.

How to do the exercise?

Bring your body to the conventional tabletop pose with both palms and knees on the ground. Keep your spine parallel to the ground.

Round your back, and drop your face to the floor for the cat position.

Arch your lower back, and bring your face to the ceiling for the cow pose.

Alternate between the two positions.

5) Eagle Pose

It's a decent back stretch that can increase your flexibility by stretching the glutes, shoulders, and back. This pose can also help in alleviating tight muscles in the chest, hips, shoulders, and ankles.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in a seated position on the ground with a tall posture and lengthened spine.

Keep your right heel to your left glut and right knee pointing straight to the front.

Keep your left leg just over the top of the right and straight to your knees over one another, with both pointing to the front.

Keep your toes pointed behind your body and feet on the sides.

Bring one forearm in front of your face with your elbow bent before wrapping the other one over it.

Hold the pose before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned back stretches are some of the best and most effective ones to improve body posture and build strength. These stretches also work on the legs and core muscles.

If you're recovering from any serious back injury or surgery, consult a medical professional before performing these stretches. The same goes for chronic back pain too.

