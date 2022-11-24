6 Foods That Help Melt Stubborn Belly Fat

The best foods to melt your stubborn belly fat are the ones that help fight inflammation, boost metabolism, and—most important of all—turn off your body's tendency to store fat. These six "superfoods" are designed to do just that by providing protein, fiber, and healthy fats at every meal.

It will help you achieve your weight-loss goals by maximizing your fat-burning potential and minimizing sugars and refined carbs. Eating more healthily can help you lose weight, but it can also make you feel more energetic. The tips below will help you eat better.

Six Foods That Will Help You Melt Stubborn Belly Fat

1) Eggs

Eggs are nature's richest source of choline, a vitamin that builds membranes in cells and is essential for good health. Two eggs will give you half your daily requirement of this nutrient; beef liver has more, but eating it for breakfast does not sound like a good idea.

Eggs are more popular than ever, as researchers discover more and more about their benefits. Choline deficiency can lead to a buildup of visceral fat in the liver and other organs, and heavy alcohol consumption interferes with the body's ability to process choline.

2) Spices

A study has found that piperine, the active ingredient in black pepper, can help fight depression, inflammation, and arthritis and enhance the action of other nutrients. Apart from black pepper, turmeric has also been found to promote healthy weight loss when included in your daily diet.

Yellow mustard seeds are rich in glucosinolates, compounds that have been linked to cancer prevention; cinnamon has been shown to improve insulin response, while turmeric and horseradish contain fat-storage genes that can be altered by their phytonutrients. Ginger is an excellent source of health-boosting phytonutrients.

3) Lean Meat and Fish

Eat protein and you'll get rid of belly fat. Protein takes more calories to digest than fats and carbohydrates do, so your body won't get as many calories from the protein-rich foods you eat. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that eating meals high in protein instead of carbs every few days can reduce hunger, improve weight loss and boost metabolism.

Lean meats are also excellent sources of choline and the amino acids methionine and vitamin B12. These nutrients help turn off the genetic triggers that lead to fatty liver—an epidemic linked to visceral fat—and diabetes.

4) Plant Protein

Plant-based protein powders like hemp, rice, or pea are a low-sugar, high-fiber alternative to popular dairy products. They're just as effective at changing body composition and boosting muscle recovery and growth as whey supplements are, but they'll improve your gut health along with fueling your muscles.

A blend that combines all three types of plant-based protein is superior because it provides complete amino acid profiles.

5) Leafy Green Vegetables

Eating filling foods like vegetables is one of the best ways to melt belly fat. They add essential nutrients, fiber, and volume to meals while only containing a few calories per serving. Vegetables are also rich in polyphenols, which help control inflammation in the body.

Dark leafy greens, such as kale, spinach, romaine lettuce, chard and collard greens, are rich in super calcium, which helps with weight loss. Increasing your metabolism and speeding up your body's ability to burn fat instead of storing it is the key to belly fat loss.

6) Rice & Other Healthy Fibers

Grains tend to get a bad rap because of their carbohydrate content, but new studies are suggesting that gluten—the protein found in wheat—may have long-term health effects like heart disease and Alzheimer's.

Some grains are better for you than others. Quinoa, for example, contains a nutrient called betaine that influences how your genes express themselves and reduces the amount of fat in your abdomen.

So stop thinking of carbs and grains as the enemy, and start thinking about healthy fiber. Fiber-rich foods, like beans, lentils, oats, quinoa, and brown rice contain magnesium and chromium—two incredible nutrients that combat stress and keep insulin production low. When you combine them with lean protein and healthy fat sources, you'll experience a full feeling that helps burn belly fat all day long.

Takeaway

Fat melts away when you eat foods with these properties. Turmeric and ginger both have anti-inflammatory properties that start off the fat-burning process. Strong, healthy antioxidants further boost antioxidant levels, while vitamin C works to reduce oxidative stress in your cells. Ginger, onions, apples, and pineapple all contain procyanidins that block the formation of new fat cells, which is vital for helping your body melt away the old ones.

All six of these foods help to maximize your levels of micronutrients while minimizing refined carbs and added sugars. Add them in to all of your meals—especially breakfast—to get the fattest melting results possible!

