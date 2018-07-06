6 Intensive Forearm Workouts For Guaranteed Muscle Growth

Malavika Kanoria 06 Jul 2018

Physical activity: Young adult exercising with 25 pounds...

We have all worked on our arms. But we have faced one problem with it. Our upper arms are well developed, but our forearms are as regular as can be. We know of many exercises that work on our biceps, triceps and the like, but finding and doing the best forearm workouts can be a little tricky.

Why is that, you ask? It is because you engage your forearms in every heavy upper body exercise that you do. So simply doing normal exercises will not get it pumping.

You need to shock it to build it up like a beast. Strong and well-built forearms will not only look fierce but will also increase your grip, capacity and strength.

In this article, we will train the three main components of our forearm, brachioradialis, the flexor and the extensors. There are many others too but we will be concentrating on the three mentioned before.

For those who have satisfactory forearm development, working on it once a week should be fine while for the others, they must do this routine twice a week.

So let us get started with the best forearm exercises to give you muscle and mass. Do not get demotivated, it is slow but you will get there.

Exercise #1

Towel Pull-ups

Instructions:

Step 1: Wrap 2 separate towels around the bar you use for pull-ups.

Step 2: Grab the towels firmly and relax your body.

Step 3: Slowly, engage your arms and pull yourself towards the ceiling. Keep your chest up and shoulder relaxed as you do it.

Step 4: Go as high as possible and relax. Repeat.

Important Tip: Do as many reps as you can. However, towel pull-ups are more complex and difficult as compared to bar pull-ups. You can choose to slowly shift to it by using a towel for one hand and the bar for the other. In case you do not go to the gym, there are pull up bars available online that can be installed in your house.

Next up: Wrist Curl On Bench