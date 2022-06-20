6 Kettlebell Exercises to Stay in Shape Like Heather Locklear

Specific kettlebell exercises can help you achieve the fitness levels of Heather Locklear, who looks incredible at 60. From earning fame as Amanda Woodward in the soap opera Melrose Place and playing Caitlin Moore in the famous sitcom series Spin City to representing her line of fitness videos called Personal Training Sessions in the '80s, this American actress still looks as stunning and fit as ever.

This Dynasty star follows a rigorous workout plan and eats a low-carb diet to stay in shape. From doing resistance training thrice a week to running on a treadmill and doing cardio, Locklear follows a strict exercise regime and prefers light weights to do reps.

If you, too, want to stay in shape like Heather Locklear, consider incorporating resistance training exercises into your workout routine. To add more intensity, pick up a kettlebell and start your fitness journey.

Kettlebell exercises are some of the most productive and efficient ways to get a toned and sculpted body, just like this famous Hollywood star. Instead of isolating muscles, this weight equipment will target all your primary muscle groups at once. You can develop a full-body workout or pick specific kettlebell exercises to add resistance training to your routine.

6 kettlebell workouts to include in your daily exercise routine.

1. Goblet squat

Muscles worked: glutes, legs, core, and back.

Instructions:

Hold the handles (horn) of the kettlebell in each hand and keep them directly in front of your chest. Do not keep them above your shoulder height.

With your feet at a hip distance, lower your body into a squat.

Keep your knees behind your toes and your entire body weight in your heels.

Once both your legs are parallel to the floor, lift yourself with your heels pressed into the ground.

2. Kettlebell swing

Muscles worked: hips, legs, shoulders, back, glutes, and core.

Instructions:

Stand up straight with your feet wider than hip-width.

Pick up a kettlebell by its horn with both hands and keep your palms facing inward.

Keeping a slight bend in your knees, push your hips backward, swinging the bell between your legs.

Drive your hips forward explosively, swing the bell in front of your body with your core and glutes engaged.

Swing the bell for a total of at least 10 reps.

Make sure to use your hips and not your arms to swing the bell.

3. Lunges

Muscles worked: hamstrings, quads, and glutes.

Instructions:

Stand straight with your feet together.

Grab a kettlebell by its horn in your left hand with your arm by your side.

Step forward with your right leg and bend your knee while keeping your left foot in place.

Hold for a few seconds, and then push your body down through your extended leg to lift your body upward.

Switch sides, hold the bell in your right hand, and move your left leg forward.

Complete 8 to 10 reps on each leg.

4. Shoulder press

Muscles worked: triceps, deltoids, core, forearm, rotator cuff, and lats.

Instructions:

Stand tall with your feet at shoulder-width distance.

Grab a kettlebell by its horn with your left hand and rest it against the outer part of your left shoulder.

Keep your palm towards your chin and your elbow close to your body.

Gently push the bell up so that your arm reaches straight overhead.

Lower the bell to its initial position and keep your forearm and wrist in a neutral position.

Complete 10 reps and then switch hands.

5. Push-up

Muscles worked: arms, core, chest, back, and shoulders.

Instructions:

Put two kettlebells at your shoulder-width distance on the floor.

Grab the horn of each bell and take a push-up position.

Keep your core engaged, upper body and back straight, and lower your body towards the floor.

When your chest reaches the same level as the bell's handle, push your body up again to its starting position.

Make sure you don't bend your back while performing the push-up.

Repeat 10 times.

6. Russian twist

Muscles worked: obliques, hip flexors, abdominal muscles, and scapular muscles.

Instructions:

Sit tall with your feet on the floor and legs bent.

Hold a kettlebell by its horn with both hands. Slightly lean back against the floor.

With your heels a few inches off the floor, twist your torso from one side to the other while swinging the bell across your body.

Rotate the bell and torso from side to side at least 10 times.

Takeaway

If you are just starting resistance training, consider using lighter bells for the workouts, as they will help you focus on learning the correct form and technique for these exercises. Once you become comfortable and gain strength, you may increase the weight.

Along with these exercises, it is also essential to keep a check on your diet if you want to stay as fit as Heather Locklear. This American star eats a healthy and low-carb diet 80 percent of the time and indulges 20 percent in her favorite foods.

You can do just the same and make your fitness journey even more result-worthy. But before making any diet changes or switching to new exercise programs, it is best to consult your doctor if you have any ongoing health concerns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far