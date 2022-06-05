7 Reasons Why Horseradish Is Good for Your Health

Horseradish is basically a spicy root vegetable belonging to the mustard family and is known for its pungent odour and taste.

It is commonly available as a pre-packaged sauce by the same name and can be used as a seasoning for everything from burgers and steaks to fish and chickens.

The flavour of horseradish is similar to that of wasabi, which is also used as a very common sushi seasoning. While you won’t get your entire day’s vegetable and nutrient intake from having this vegetable alone, it will definitely add great flavour to any dish you prepare with it.

However, horseradish isn’t just appreciated for being flavourful – this pungent vegetable is also known to have some great medicinal and health benefits as well.

It is sometimes recommended as a supplement in the diet to obtain its many health advantages.

On that note, we’ve compiled a few health benefits and reasons why horseradish is good for your health:

1) Loaded with essential nutrients

Horseradish is packed with some of the most essential nutrients required for the human body. These small vegetables are naturally rich in nutrients, including:

Dietary fibre

Calcium

Manganese

Folate

Magnesium

Vitamin C

Potassium

Zinc, etc.

All these nutrients play a key role in maintaining overall good health.

2) May enhance immunity

Aside from containing some great nutrients, this vegetable is also rich in phytochemicals.

These components have antioxidant properties that may potentially help boost the functioning of your immune system and enhance the production and activity of white blood cells.

The Vitamin C content of this root may also help boost the immune system and fight against free radicals.

3) Boosts blood circulation and prevents mucus

If you have a cold or sinus, adding horseradish to your diet can improve your condition.

Various studies suggest that the high sulphur component in this vegetable helps clear mucus and sinus passages. Moreover, the bio compounds in this vegetable also assist in blood circulation and promote drainage.

4) Aids in weight loss

Horseradish has a very low calorie content but is high in fibre. If you want to add an additional taste but no calories to your dish, horseradish is the best choice. You can add it to your salads and sauces to enhance a ton of flavour.

5) Has diuretic properties

Horseradish contains diuretic properties, meaning it helps promote urination and prevents several urinary problems. That is significant for regularly eliminating toxins from your body, thereby helping to keep your liver and kidneys clean and working in optimum condition.

6) Contains anti-cancer properties

Horseradish contains sinigrin, which is a bioactive compound that may help fight cancer.

Various studies have shown that this vegetable slows down the spread of liver cancer cells. Though more research is required to confirm this finding, research has proven that its utility.

7) Helps with digestion

When it comes to promoting healthy digestion, you may consider adding horseradish to your everyday diet.

This vegetable is a part of the cholagogues, which triggers the gall bladder to eliminate bile – an important part of the digestive process that helps keep your digestive system healthy and clean.

How to add horseradish to your diet?

If you are using fresh horseradish, you need to first peel the vegetable and slice it.

It can be boiled, grilled or sauted as per your choice. It goes well with other root vegetables such as potatoes, beetroots, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, etc.

If you are using packaged sauce in your diet, you may:

Spread it on your burger instead of garlic sauce or mayonnaise

Use as a creamy dip for chicken wings

Use as a seasoning for steak or salad

Mixed into potatoes for a quick evening snack.

Bottom line

Though horseradish is healthy and natural, remember that it also comes with several side effects.

That includes digestion problems with people suffering from intestinal or stomach ulcers, infections or swelling in the digestive tract, increased urine flow, bowel disease, kidney disease and increased hypothyroidism.

When taking this vegetable as a medicinal supplement, be sure to let your doctor know about it to help you take the right dosage. That way, your healthcare provider can help you manage the side effects, potential problems or drug interactions.

