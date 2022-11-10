6 Leg-Building Exercises with No Equipment

There are numerous leg-building exercises you can incorporate in your workout regimen. These leg-building exercises do not require any equipment and can be done even without heavy equipment and expensive gym membership.

People often dread a leg day as it can be very tough, but it can be immensely rewarding. A strong and stable lower body is responsible for several functional movements. Common benefits of leg-building exercises include additional strength, stable body, increased muscle mass, and more.

Here is a list of six effective and amazing leg-building exercises that can be easily incorporated into the workout routine as they require no equipment.

Best No-Equipment Leg-Building Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Split Squat

Split squats are among the best leg-building exercises that can unilaterally work both legs along with increasing lower body strength.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a straight standing position with a plyo box or bench positioned on your back. Keep one foot at the edge of the box, and balance your body. Bring your body into the standard lunge position with your back flat and abs braced. Swap sides, and repeat.

2) Single Leg Glute Bridge

It's a highly effective leg building exercises that can engage the core region and glutes.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the laying down position on the ground with your back pressed onto the ground and both knees bent, with your feet positioned close to the butt.

Extend one leg straight to the front with your abs tightened. Press your opposite foot on the ground, and raise your hips along with the lower back off the ground. Hold on for a few moments. Swap sides, and repeat.

3) Walking Lunge

Walking lunges are among the most popular and easiest leg-building exercises that can build stability and balance in the lower body.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing position with your feet apart at hip distance and arms freely hanging by the sides. Step forward wide with your left leg, and lower your body till your right knee is just hovering above the ground and left thigh is parallel to the ground. Bring your rear leg to the front, and repeat the same. Continue.

4) Step-up

Step-up provides several benefits, including greater explosive strength, increased stamina, better muscular endurance, and more.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a straight standing position with a plyo box or bench positioned right in front of the body.

Contract your glutes, and tighten your abdominal muscles. Step on the bench or box with one foot before bringing your other leg on the same to stand on the plyo box. Bring your body to the ground by stepping back on the ground one leg at a time. Repeat.

5) Kneeling Hip Flexor Stretch

Kneeling hip flexor stretch is among the highly efficient leg-building exercises, as it enables you get rid of tightness in the hip region and perform other exercises effectively.

To do this exercise:

Begin in the standard lunge position on the ground, with your left leg in front of you and rear knee on the ground. You can use a mat or towel for your knee on the ground.

Straighten your right hand just above your head with your left hand hanging by the side. With your glutes contracted, drive your hips to the front to feel a stretch in the front side of your hips. Hold before swapping sides and repeating.

6) Pistol Squat

Pistol squats can build significant balance and stability along with maintaining constant pressure in the lower body.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a straight standing position before balancing on one foot and extending the left in front of you while keeping it straight. Straighten both hands to the front at shoulder height and parallel to each other.

Lower your body into the squat position while keeping your left leg straight and hovering just above the ground. Press onto your right foot and squeeze your glutes to bring your body back to the standing position and repeat. Swap sides, and repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned leg-building exercises are among the best that can help build muscle mass in the lower body along with packing strength.

These leg-building exercises do not require any equipment or for you to go to the gym, so you can easily incorporate them into your workout regimen. The common benefits of these exercises include greater functional strength of the body, increased stability, and enhanced movements in day-to-day life.

Poll : 0 votes