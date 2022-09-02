6 Mental Health Benefits of Making Your Own Bed in The Morning

Our actions and behaviors have a significant impact on our mental health, and certain activities, such as making the bed in the morning, can have a positive impact on our overall mental well-being. There are two types of people: those who make their bed in the morning without any external pressure and those who don't.

While many people believe that making and cleaning their bed on a regular basis has no benefits, research has shown that cleaning up and being tidy has numerous mental health benefits.

Making the bed first thing in the morning also helps to prime the brain for success and productivity. It assists us in starting the day with the intention of doing things that will result in positive outcomes, such as a successful and contented life.

Improved focus and 5 other mental health benefits of making your bed in the morning

According to studies, living and working in an uncluttered and clean environment improves one's ability to set goals, pay attention and reduce stress.

1) Sense of accomplishment

Making the bed can help the individual feel a sense of accomplishment as they start the day with a completed task. Doing so helps set the tone for the rest of the day and can be a real mood booster.

The activity under discussion can help people adopt a more optimistic mindset and regain control of their lives when they are down in the dumps or in a slump.

2) Improves sleeping habits

Good sleeping habits are vital for individuals to maintain their ideal mental health levels. Those who do not get adequate sleep on a regular basis have difficulties regulating their emotions and face cognitive difficulties. Regular sleep deprivation is also linked to high blood pressure and an increased risk of heart disease.

Making the bed is a great way to improve sleeping habits, as studies show that the environment in which we sleep plays a factor in the quality of sleep we receive. Making your bed eliminates any unnecessary distractions. A study has shown that making your bed has been shown to help individuals get the rest that they require.

3) Reduces stress

Stress has been shown to have a huge impact on a person's mental well-being and living in a messy environment can cause people to feel overwhelmed.

Decluttering helps people feel in control of theirr environment which lowers their stress. When we make our beds on a regular basis, we feel more in control and less burdened with responsibilities.

4) Facilitates relaxation

Sometimes individuals need to spend time relaxing their body and mind for their overall well-being. One way to relax your body is through mindfulness, which you can practice through the act of making a bed. Mindfulness helps us focus in the present moment, which brings us a sense of contentment, relaxation, and peace.

5) Improves focus and clarity of thoughts

Many people often believe that a cluttered environment leads to a cluttered mind, and making the bed is a great way for a person to gain clarity about their thoughts.

When you make your bed, your mind has fewer things to worry about, as there are fewer distractions for your mind to focus on. Making your bed is also a mindful activity like journaling, which has many benefits.

6) Improves mood and quality of life

Humans spend a third of their lives in their bedrooms, and anything that can help them calm their minds, like making the bed, can improve their mood and overall mental health as it provides an atmosphere of tranquility.

There is evidence that the habit of making your bed regularly improves general sense of well-being and quality of life. Habits related to cleanliness and tidying up, like making the bed, help individuals develop better impulse control.

Final Thoughts

There are a few things to keep in mind as there are certain drawbacks to this habit. Those who don't make their beds have been shown to be more creative. Making the bed also results in the bed being more likely to be a breeding ground for germs. According to an older study from 2001, a made bed encourages the growth of germs while an unmade bed deters them by allowing air and sunlight to squelch an otherwise dark and damp breeding environment.

Making one's bed won't magically cure anyone with mental health problems, but there are plenty of benefits that come with making the bed, as listed above.

Steve Verghese is a trained psychologist with an MSc in Counseling Psychology from the Indian Institute of Psychology and Research.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you make your bed in the morning? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora