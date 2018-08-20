6 Most Satisfying Low Sodium Snacks

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 20 Aug 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Low Sodium alternatives are very good for your health

Sodium is very essential to the body and plays a crucial role in proper muscle and nerve function. However, it is very important that one regulates the Sodium intake as the consumption of high levels of Sodium on a regular basis could turn to become counterproductive and might lead to several complications. Some of the most common ones include elevated blood pressure, fluid imbalance and increased risk of cardiovascular ailments. However, having too little Sodium is equally harmful, and one should strike a proper balance to meet the daily dietary requirements.

The recommended Sodium intake is 2,300 mg per day, and it is imperative that one takes all measures to regulate the Sodium intake below the recommended value. Sodium is found in almost every food, and one could easily exceed their Sodium intake just by having a couple of foods, and it is imperative that one follows a strict diet that has a low Sodium content. For example, one slice of regular cheese pizza has over 500 mg of Sodium, making you finish 1/5 of your daily Sodium intake within a matter of minutes.

Let us dive in deeper and look closer at the six most satisfying low Sodium snacks that you could add to your diet program to keep your Sodium levels in check.

#1 Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas and are an excellent source of protein

Roasted chickpeas make a great snack and one could have it in the evening or could have it in small quantities throughout the day. However, ensure that you do not add salt to the snack.

Benefits: Being a very good source of dietary fibre, roasted chickpeas are great for improving digestion. They are very effective in reducing the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular ailments. Additionally, they go a long way in improving bone health, building muscle and recovery.

Nutrients: 100 grams of roasted chickpeas provides around 200 calories of energy along with 27 grams of carbohydrates, 9 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat. Furthermore, this food is a rich source of phosphorous, iron, copper, manganese and magnesium along with several vitamins including A, B6, E and K.

Quantity to be taken: 1 (150 grams) cup of roasted chickpeas.

1 / 5 NEXT