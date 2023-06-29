6 Reasons Why Plant-Based Yogurt Is a Great Choice for Your Health

Whether you are vegan or just looking to eat less dairy, plant-based yogurt is a great addition to your diet. It's high in protein and calcium, and it can help lower blood pressure and improve bone health, among other health benefits. But do you know what exactly makes plant-based yogurt so good for you? If, not read on! In this article, we discuss the many reasons why you should give this delicious food a try.

What is Vegan Yogurt?

Vegan yogurts are a type of yogurt made without any animal-based ingredients such as milk or dairy products. Instead, it is made from plant-based sources like soy, coconut, oat, or cashews.

Unlike traditional yogurt, vegan yogurt undergoes a fermentation process by introducing bacteria to plant-based milk, which gives in a creamy and tangy product.

Benefits of Plant-Based Yogurts

1) Can help lower blood pressure

Yogurt is a great source of potassium, which helps lower blood pressure. Potassium can also help prevent kidney stones and other health issues related to the kidneys.

It lowers blood pressure (Image via Unsplash / Mulid Majnun)

Potassium is found in lots of foods including yogurt, but plant-based yogurts contain even more than regular dairy yogurt because they don't contain any animal products or added sugar. These yogurts are also easier on your digestive system than traditional dairy products because they don't contain lactose (a type of sugar) or casein (a protein).

2) Improves your bone health

It improves bone health (Image via Unsplash / Joyce hankins)

Calcium is an essential nutrient for healthy bones, and dairy products are a good source of it. Plant-based yogurts are also high in calcium, and they are especially beneficial if you are lactose intolerant or vegan since they don't contain any animal product.

3) Excellent source of protein

Plant-based yogurts are a great alternative to dairy products. They are packed with protein, but they don't contain the same amount of saturated fat or cholesterol as dairy. In fact, these yogurts tend to have fewer calories than traditional yogurts because they are made with more water, so you can eat without feeling stuffed.

It is a rich source of protein (Image via Pexels / Chris Tombrella)

The added bonus is that plant-based yogurts are often fortified with extra vitamins and minerals like vitamin D and calcium, something many people who eat meat or fish may not get enough of their diets.

4) Easier to digest

They are easier to digest than dairy-based yogurt. This yogurt contains probiotics and prebiotics, which are good for your gut health, and doesn't contain lactose or casein (milk protein).

Its easy to digest (Image via Unsplash / Sasun Bughdaryan)

Some may have trouble digesting dairy products because they are lactose intolerant, but plant-based yogurts are a great alternative for them!

5) Helps people with Type-2 diabetes

Since it is rich in protein, this yogurt can help people with Type-2 diabetes get their blood sugar under control. Protein helps the body feel full longer and slows down the digestion process so that your blood sugar doesn't spike as quickly.

It helps with type 2 diabetes (Image via Pexels / Antoni Shkraba)

This is especially important for those who have diabetes because they often have problems processing carbohydrates which makes it difficult for them to control their blood sugar levels through diet alone.

6) Rich source of healthy fats

These yogurts serve as an excellent source of healthy fats. These are the types of fats that can improve overall heart health by reducing the risk of developing heart disease and high blood pressure.

It includes all sorts of healthy fats (Image via Unsplash / Megumi Nachdev)

It is much more versatile than regular yogurt, so incorporating it into the diet should be an easy task. Whether you prefer to add it in smoothies, whip up delicious desserts, or mix it with meals to add a touch of creaminess, this yogurt can easily be included in your diet.

If you are looking for a way to improve your health, it may be time to consider switching from cow's milk yogurt to plant-based yogurt. There are many benefits of choosing this type of product over traditional dairy-based products, including low in fat and calories while still providing plenty of protein.

Poll : 0 votes