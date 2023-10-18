6 Reasons Why You Should Never Forget To Wear Sunscreen

The importance of applying sunscreen cannot be stated enough. You've most likely heard every argument under the sun for why people don't use sunscreen by this point. From wanting to get that perfect tan to the irrational belief that sunscreen is useless everywhere but at the beach, people are often averse to the idea of slapping some sun protection on themselves.

The truth is, this issue goes beyond just concerning a sunburn's immediate discomfort. Not applying sunscreen properly whenever you step out of the house can result in disturbing long-term skin-related issues and isn't safe for your overall well-being. If you don't wear sunscreen, even a brief exposure to the sun's rays might eventually result in permanent harm to your skin.

6 Negative Effects of Not Wearing Sunscreen

1) Sun Burns

Getting sunburned is a very popular negative effect of not wearing sunscreen when you're exposed to the sun.

Disadvantages of not using sunscreen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Oleksandr)

Like all the other burns, sunburn's intensity also depends on a lot of different factors. Blisters can also result from a very bad sunburn. Note that being sunburned repeatedly can have long-term health consequences.

There are a few distinct indicators that you might have had sunburnt skin. These consist of prolonged soreness, red skin, and hypersensitivity to touch. Furthermore, the consequences of a sunburn on your skin can be even more severe if you have a sun allergy.

2) Leathery, Dry Skin

Frequent sun exposure can dry up your skin, and the UV rays can affect the development and overall appearance of the tissues in your body by interacting with your skin cells.

Consequences of not wearing sunscreen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jenna Hamra)

Your skin may grow less elastic with time, giving it the appearance of leather or tissue paper. Dry skin might make you appear older than you actually are.

3) Skin Cancer

Your chance of developing skin cancer increases if you step outside without protection. This is one of the scariest effects of not applying sunscreen. You can end up getting many different skin diseases.

Skin cancer caused by lack of SPF (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Tara Winstead)

Furthermore, skin cancer has the ability to spread to other body parts, like wildfire, so using an appropriate sunscreen will protect you from such risks.

4) Early Ageing

Unless you want to look older and have wrinkles and blemishes, not wearing sunscreen religiously when you're frequently exposed to the sun is a terrible idea.

This is commonly observed because the parts of the body that are more exposed to the sun have more lines compared to the ones that are hidden.

Premature aging due to lack of SPF (image sourced via pexels / photo by Pixabay)

Finding the perfect sunscreen that works for you is extremely important. Since there are many poor sunscreens on the market, make sure you're checking the specifics before making a decision.

5) Skin Discoloration

Frequent sun exposure without applying sunscreen can cause dark patches on your skin due to the heightened melanin production.

Skin discoloration due to lack of sunscreen (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Karolina)

Occasionally, this causes the exposed portions to get tanned. If the dark patches are left untreated for a long period of time, they become stubborn and extremely difficult to treat.

6) Scarring

Another huge disadvantage of not using sunscreen is that it has the ability to worsen your already existing scars by making them more prominent. It can also result in unwanted peeling of the skin, which can quickly leave a mark.

So, even if you're spending hundreds of dollars on your skincare, if you're not applying sunscreen whenever you go out, all your money is going to waste.

It might be easier to leave your house rushing without caring about putting on a sunscreen, but it sure won't be easy suffering through all the negative consequences of not applying sunscreen daily.

So, even if it's cloudy outside, don't forget to wear your sunscreen to protect your precious skin from aging early and much more.