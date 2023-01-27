Fed up with dark spots? Well, here are some of the best tips for removing dark spots on face.

Dark spots on the face are harmless, but if not treated at the right time, they can worsen and affect your self-confidence. Various cosmetic and medical treatments, as well as home remedies can help reduce or remove them completely.

In this article, we will discuss some great tips for removing dark spots on face, along with the causes and treatments.

Causes of dark spots on face

While the major cause of dark spots on the face is hyperpigmentation, i.e., when the skin overproduces melanin, other skin-damaging factors can also contribute to the same. They include:

hormonal changes, such as menopause or pregnancy

sun exposure

side effects of medication

allergy

chemical-based skincare products

irritation due to over-exfoliation and waxing

scarring from acne

inflammation

Dark spot treatment

Sun exposure can cause dark spots on the face. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

There are many over-the-counter topical products and cosmetic procedures that are great for removing dark spots on face. Here are a few:

Retinoids

Retinoids are derived from vitamin A and help in the production of new skin cells. They, in turn, fade dark spots and give a clearer skin. Initially, your dermatologist may prescribe tretinoin for hyperpigmentation, which can take approximately 3 to 6 months to show results.

It's important to note that retinoids can dry and make the skin sensitive to the sun. So, it's important to make sure that you apply sunscreen regularly while using retinoids. Also remember that retinoids are not safe during pregnancy, as they can cause birth anomalies.

Chemical exfoliators

Chemical exfoliators remove dead skin cells. (Photo via pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Chemical exfoliators are also a very effective option for removing dark spots in the face. They're basically acids that remove the top layer of the skin and help reveal evenly toned and healthier skin beneath.

Chemical exfoliants include acids like azelaic acid, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), beta hydroxy acid (BHA), lactic acid, glycolic acid, mandelic acid, and salicylic acid. While chemical exfoliants are less irritating than physical exfoliators, they can still cause dryness and skin irritation.

So, it's important to apply moisturizer and SPF after exfoliating the skin. Also, do not overuse them, as they can damage the skin barrier or lead to inflammation.

Laser treatments and peels

Laser treatment and peeling are two excellent options for removing dark spots in the face. In laser therapy, a beam of light is used to lighten the targeted areas. Chemical peels, meanwhile, are a great dark spot remover for skin and work on deeper layers to help reveal glowing skin.

While both are quite effective in removing dark spots, it's important to note that they come with risks, including causing redness, infection, swelling, scarring, tightness, and changes in skin texture.

Dark spots home remedies

Several home remedies for removing dark spots in face are incredibly beneficial. They are:

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is one of the best ingredients when it comes to skincare. It contains aloin, which is a natural depigmenting compound best known for lightening skin. To use this effective ingredient, simply apply pure aloe vera gel to the dark spots before bedtime, and rinse with warm water in the morning.

Turmeric

Turmeric is best for removing dark spots in face. (Photo via Pexels/Karl Solano)

Turmeric is one of the best home remedies not just for removing dark spots but for other skin issues too. It has curcumin, an antioxidant that restricts the production of melanin, prevents infection, and repairs damaged skin as well.

To use it, mix one tbsp of turmeric powder with one tbsp of milk, and make a paste. Apply the paste evenly to the dark spots, and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off with water. Repeat twice a week.

Apple cider vinegar

Studies have shown that ACV has acetic acid that helps lighten dark spots and pigmentation. To use apple cider vinegar, simply mix equal parts water and ACV, and apply to dark spots. Leave it for a few minutes, and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Licorice extract

Licorice extracts are another excellent ingredient for removing dark spots in face. Licorice has active components that have been shown to brighten and lighten hyperpigmentation caused by sun exposure.

Papaya

Papaya contains skin-lightening components. (Photo via Pexels/Any Lane)

Papaya is an exfoliant that contains skin-lightening components called papain and AHAs. It helps remove dead skin cells while promoting the production of collagen in the skin.

To use it, simply mash a piece of papaya, and apply it evenly to your face. Leave it for 20 minutes, and rinse it off with warm water. You can also mix lemon juice, but avoid it if you have any type of acne.

While the aforementioned tips for removing dark spots in face are effective and work wonders, it's important to do a patch test to prevent allergies or any kind of side effects. If you suspect that your dark spots are caused by some medical conditions, speak to a dermatologist immediately to get the right treatment.

