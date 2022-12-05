Apple cider vinegar is widely considered one of the best natural remedies for acne. Since it is acidic, it may be fair to assume that it contains astringent properties that can aid in the treatment of greasy skin and even unclog blocked pores.

Apple cider vinegar is created by fermenting apple cider or unfiltered apple juice. The end product is a strong, acidic vinegar. It has a wide range of applications and is becoming increasingly popular in the natural health community.

There is no dearth of natural remedies for acne. From turmeric to aloe vera, from sandalwood to kaolin clay, people have been using natural remedies for pimples for ages. In this article, we will examine if apple cider vinegar is indeed the magical solution that some people claim it to be.

Apple Cider Vinegar: A Natural Remedy for Acne

Apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apples. If you are looking to use it for your skin, look for organic, cloudy apple cider vinegar. The liquid is a good source of potassium, magnesium, calcium, and iron and has many benefits for skin and hair. Apart from being one of the best natural remedies for acne, it is also used as a skin toner and to prevent premature aging.

Although there is not much scientific evidence to back up the claims that it is good for acne, it has definitely worked well to cure acne in certain people. The acetic acid in ACV has both anti-bacterial and keratolytic properties, so it may be able to cure your pimples at the source.

How does it work?

Apple cider vinegar contains organic acids such as lactic, citric, malic, and the previously mentioned acetic acid, which may help kill acne-causing bacteria. These alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) exfoliate the skin, removing dead skin cells to reveal a new, healthy layer of skin.

Due to this chemical exfoliation, apple cider vinegar can also aid in the gradual reduction of scars. These discolorations are caused by an overabundance of pigment. As you gradually exfoliate away these layers of dead skin cells, the undesirable pigment will also be eliminated.

Among natural remedies for acne, apple cider vinegar is also widely popular because it inhibits the buildup of bacteria and eliminates dead skin cells.

How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar to Cure Acne

Keep in mind that not every skin type will react the same to natural remedies for acne. Apple cider vinegar is not recommended for dry or sensitive skin, and even for other skin types, a patch test is necessary before attempting the remedy.

If your skin does not react negatively to the patch test, begin by combining one part vinegar with four parts water. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to dilute it further, but if it doesn't bother you, you can try a higher concentration of vinegar.

Before applying, make sure to clean your face with a suitable face wash. Using a cotton ball, apply the mixture to your skin (similar to an apple cider vinegar toner). Leave it on for five to fifteen minutes, and then rinse it off. Follow immediately with a good moisturizer.

If you don't like the idea of using it all over your face, use it as a spot treatment for pimples already present on your skin. However, you should still dilute it with water, as it can be too harsh when used directly.

You can also use products that contain apple cider vinegar as an ingredient. Nowadays, face washes and toners are available that contain ACV as the active ingredient.

Contraindications

Every skin type reacts differently to different substances. Apple cider vinegar may work wonders for some people, whereas it may not be the safest option for others.

A patch test goes a long way in determining if it is suitable for your skin type. ACV may have no effect at all or cause irritation at best. It can, at worst, cause chemical burns to the skin. You should always consult a dermatologist before attempting any home remedies for your skin.

