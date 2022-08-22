6 Resistance Band Exercises for Women to Improve Posture

Resistance band exercise can be a more pleasant way to increase muscle mass, but it's not very different from weightlifting. As you can pull the bands in different directions, there is more freedom and flexibility.

You can build up the vital posterior chain muscles by using a resistance band for your back.

The use of bands can help with a variety of postural problems, including rounded shoulders, which are brought on by muscular imbalance near the shoulder. To truly draw the shoulders back, you'll need to flex your chest muscles and strengthen the muscles surrounding the shoulders.

Best Resistance Band Exercises

Resistance band exercises are essential for shoulder work in addition to being wonderful for shaping the glutes, enhancing abs and improving posture. Resistance bands can also help with injuries, low resistance, stretching, and physical treatment.

Here’s a list of six resistance band exercises women should incorporate in their routine:

1) Reverse Fly

The shoulders, upper back, and upper arms become stronger from this resistance band exercise. People who sit a lot or frequently stoop forward can benefit from it, as it helps improve their posture.

Instructions:

Take a position at the center of the band.

The band should be crossed in front of your lower legs by crossing the ends to the hands on either side.

Maintain a modest bend in your knees throughout the exercise, and hinge in your hips as you budge forward a little bit.

To raise your hands to chest height or higher, pull the band up and out to the sides.

Bring your shoulder blades together. Keep your body in this position for a short while.

Return to your starting position gradually.

2) Front Raise

Your anterior (front) shoulders become stronger after doing this resistance band exercise. Draw your shoulder blades down. Lengthen your spine, and engage your abs to help you stand straight.

Instructions:

Holding each end in the opposite hand, stand in the center of the band so that it crosses in front of your lower legs.

With palms down, straighten out your arms in front of you, pausing when they reach shoulder height. When raising them, try to avoid swinging or rocking backward.

After pausing, move cautiously back to the starting position.

3) Lateral Raise

The upper back, shoulders, and core muscles are worked during this resistance band exercise.

Instructions:

Center yourself on the band. The band should be crossed in front of your lower thighs as you hold each end in the opposite hand, with the palms facing inward.

As you raise your arms to the sides, keep a tiny bend in your elbows.

Hold your arms just above shoulder height for a brief moment. Go back to the starting position gradually.

4) Overhead Band Pull Apart

This resistance band exercise focuses on the triceps, back, and shoulders. Stability, movement, and posture are all improved.

Instructions:

Straighten the band out in front of your head.

As you raise your arms to shoulder level, press your hands out to the sides, and pull the band apart. Hold this position for a while.

Attempt to keep your shoulder blades down and away from your ears as you slowly return to the starting position.

5) Lat Pulldown

Lat pulldowns are great resistance band exercises that target the lats, increasing spinal stability and boosting posture.

Instructions:

Attach a resistance band with an open end to a pull-up bar or doorknob. Kneel down while holding the resistance band's ends.

Keep your arms extended, head level, with the arms on the floor.

Bring your elbows back; pull the resistance band, and compress your shoulders.

Return to the starting position.

Perform two ten-rep sets.

6) Bent Over Row

The middle back and lats, as well as the biceps, are worked in resistance bands bent over rows.

Instructions:

Consider a resistance loop band. Hold it with your shoulders apart.

For the band to be fastened, step on it. Knees should be bent and feet spaced shoulder-width apart. As you extend your hands forward, sag forward from the pelvis.

The resistance band should now be pulled up. Squeeze your shoulder blades, and extend your elbows behind your back.

Back to the starting posture, slowly extend your hands.

Do two sets of ten repetitions.

Takeaway

There are many benefits to using resistance bands. You can incorporate the aforementioned workouts into your fitness programme as standalone exercises or in conjunction with other weightlifting activities.

We would love to know your views in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you include these resistance band exercises in your routine? Yess!! No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav