6 Shoulder Exercises to Sculpt Shoulders without Adding Bulk

Shoulder exercises can not only add a better definition to your upper body but also bring you closer to the desired V-shape.

These exercises provide several benefits, including relieving pain, better muscle definition, improved posture, and more.

Best Shoulder Exercises without Adding Bulk

We have created a list of the six best shoulder exercises to sculpt your shoulders without adding bulk:

1) Seated Dumbbell Shoulder Press

It engages the entire deltoid regimen, and its unilateral movement ensures balanced muscle development.

How to do the exercise?

Sit on a low-back bench while clutching dumbbells in both hands and positioning them at shoulder height, with palms facing opposite the body.

Make sure the spine and head are straight.

Elevate the dumbbells straight over your head close to one another, and pause for a second.

Reverse the movement by lowering the weights back to the starting position, and repeat.

2) Reverse Pec Deck Fly

It's a popular and effective shoulder exercises that's perfect for sculpting the back, shoulders, and chest.

How to do the exercise?

Sit on a reverse deck machine with your body angled towards the machine and handles either side of the machine at shoulder level.

Clutch the handles with both palms while angled inward.

With your torso tightened, straighten both arms to the side with force, and hold.

Slowly, return your handles and hands back to the starting position, and repeat.

3) Reverse Cable Crossover

It's an underrated shoulder exercises that can both sculpt and strengthen the shoulders. It can also give greater definition to the shoulder muscles.

How to do the exercise?

Secure the D handles over the upper pulley of the cable machine.

Clutch the upper pulley handle on the left with your right hand and vice versa.

Pull both the cables inwards so that they make a cross in front of your chest, with your arms in alignment with the shoulders.

Slightly lean your body to the front, and stretch your arms as much as you can before bringing them back in. Repeat.

4) Dumbbell Lateral Raise

When performed correctly, this exercise can engage the middle deltoids along with adding muscle mass.

How to do the exercise?

Begin the exercise in an upright standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance, abdominals tightened, shoulders rolled back, and head straight.

Position the dumbbells on the sides of the body with a neutral grip.

With your arm and shoulder strength, elevate the dumbbells slightly above shoulder level, and pause.

Bring the dumbbells back to the starting position, and repeat.

5) Barbell Overhead Shoulder Press

It's a great shoulder exercises to reduce arm fat and sculpt the shoulders.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance, keeping the glutes and core engaged.

Clutch the barbell in both hands, and position it over your shoulders with your palm facing the front.

Drive the barbell straight to the ceiling by squeezing your shoulder blades together.

Steadily lower the barbell back to its starting position, and repeat.

6) Cable Face Pull

This exercise can sculpt the shoulders by engaging the trapezius and posterior deltoids.

How to do the exercise?

Begin in an upright standing position in front of the cable machine, with the cable framework adjusted at eye level.

Grasp the rope connection or cable handle with both palms, and position them at shoulder height, with your hands straightened.

Drive the cable to your face by bringing your elbows inward. Pause before slowly releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises should be a part of your workout regime, as they boost mobility and strength of the shoulders.

These exercises can help you get cannonball shoulders by sculpting and toning them. These workouts will also improve your posture and back health.

