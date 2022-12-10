6 Shoulder Exercises to Work Your Rear Delts

The rear delts need to be worked through a variety of shoulder exercises to develop 3D, capped delts.

The rear delts are a small muscle group regularly neglected by strength athletes and trainees. That can lead to decreased overhead stability and higher rates of shoulder injury.

Shoulder Exercises for Rear Delts

You need to stimulate your rear delts at least two to three times a week for maximal benefits. Here are six shoulder exercises you can add to your exercise routine:

1) Face Pull

Any lifter who desires healthy, pain-free shoulders must add face pulls to their arsenal.

Face pulls are one of the top shoulder exercises to build the external rotators, traps, and rear delts. The cables provide a constant tension throughout the movement, leading to enhanced hypertrophy.

Instructions:

Attach a rope to the cable machine, with the attachment placed above eye level. You can use a TRX or resistance band instead.

Grab both ends of the rope using a neutral grip, with the palms facing each other.

Pull the rope towards your face/nose.

With a slight modification, face pulls are one of the best shoulder exercises for those with weak rotator cuffs or unstable shoulder joints. Rotate your forearms at the elbows slightly to work the external rotators and rotator cuff muscles more.

You should feel a strong contraction in your rear delts. Hold the squeeze for 1-2 seconds.

Return to the starting position.

2) Cable Reverse Fly

Second on our list of the most effective rear delt shoulder exercises is the cable reverse fly.

Instructions:

Attach handles to two cable attachments set at chest height. Grab both handles using a neutral grip.

Keep your arms straight. Brace your core, and avoid arching of the lower back.

Pull the handles to the sides while bending the elbows slightly.

Extend the arms as much as possible. You should feel a strong contraction in the rear delts. Hold the contraction for a second.

Return to the starting position slowly.

3) Dumbbell Bent-Over Reverse Fly

Dumbbell shoulder exercises are the bread and butter of every natural lifter's routine. The dumbbell bent-over reverse fly can help work the rear delts, upper back, and core while improving posture.

Instructions:

Grab a pair of dumbbells, and hold them using a neutral grip (palms facing each other).

Hinge slightly at the waist. Brace your core, and keep your back flat throughout.

Raise the dumbbells to either side of the body, as high as possible.

You should feel a strong contraction in your traps and rear delts.

Use an incline bench or support your head against a stable surface for more stability.

Lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Avoid using body momentum to swing the wieghts up.

4) Arnold Press

Seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Arnold Schwarzenegger popularized this movement back in the 1980s.

If you want to work the rear delts, side delts, front delts and triceps in one go, add this workout to your list of shoulder exercises. The rotational component of the Arnold press can also help build wrist and forearm mobility.

Instructions:

Set up as you would for a dumbbell shoulder press.

The wrists should be turned inward, with the palms facing you.

Begin the movement by rotating the wrists outwards, and press the weight straight up using your shoulders and triceps.

Lower the weight slowly back to its starting position.

5) Dumbbell Incline Row

Most of the shoulder exercises we have discussed till now involve at least a bit of core stability. If you want to focus solely on the upper back and rear delts, use the incline dumbbell row.

Instructions:

Set the weight bench at a 45-degree angle. Lie down on your stomach, with the balls of your feet firmly on the ground.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and allow your arms to hang down.

Grab the dumbbell with a neutral grip, and keep your back flat. Flare your elbows for more rear delt focus.

Pull your elbows up as you would do for a row, and squeeze your rear delts.

Return to the starting position.

6) Inverted Row

Want to blast your back and rear delts with one move? Add inverted rows to your arsenal of shoulder exercises. This bodyweight exercise works the back, shoulders, and core while improving grip strength and pull-up numbers. All you need is a table and your bodyweight to do it.

Instructions:

Grab the edges of a sturdy table with your palms. You can also use a broomstick or barbell placed between two chairs.

Make sure your shoulders and head can clear the table. Use an overhand grip to grab the table.

Squeeze your glutes, and brace your abs.

Your head, shoulders, hips, legs, and feet should be in a straight line before starting the movement.

Pull yourself up till your chest makes contact with the table.

Lower down slowly, focusing on contracting the back muscles.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned movements to your list of regularly performed shoulder exercises. Growing the rear delts can give your delts a full, 3D look and protect them from any injury.

Poll : 0 votes