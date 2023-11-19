Skin elasticity loss is a normal feature of the ageing process. You may have seen it initially when applying cosmetics or rubbing your eyes. You jerked your eyelid off to the side, and the skin didn't bounce back as it used to.

The ability of your skin to stretch and rebound back into place is referred to as skin elasticity. The suppleness of our skin is what provides us plump, youthful-looking complexions. Skin begins to droop and wrinkle as its elasticity deteriorates.

Even if ageing causes a loss of suppleness in our skin, particularly on our faces, this does not indicate that it cannot be improved. There are techniques to restore some suppleness to your skin, as ageing is not the main culprit.

Aside from ageing, other factors that contribute to skin elasticity loss include excessive UV exposure, an absence of sleep, pollution, the habit of smoking, and a poor diet.

6 ways to boost skin elasticity

Elastosis, or decreased skin elasticity, is a normal aspect of the ageing process. Environmental conditions and potentially dangerous goods might hasten the process.

Here are six ways improve skin elasticity:

#1 Retinoids

Retinoids are a type of chemical that includes retinol as well as prescription-strength choices such as tretinoin. They are well-known for stimulating collagen formation and promoting skin rejuvenation. Retinoids have the ability to enhance skin texture and suppleness over time, minimizing the development of superficial lines and wrinkles.

Importance of retinoids (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

However, proper application is critical to minimize potential side effects such as dryness and greater susceptibility to UV rays. Always read the label, start with a lesser concentration if you're new to retinoids, and apply sunscreen liberally when using retinoids, since they can make the skin more susceptible to UV damage.

#2 Quit smoking

Smoking causes your body to produce free radicals, which accelerates ageing and elastosis. Unpaired electrons in atoms or molecules constitute free radicals. In their pursuit of an electron, they frequently cause damage to your cells. Stop smoking and watch how your skin changes for the better.

Disadvantages of smoking (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Jessica)

#3 Exercises

When you run or lift weights, the heart rate and blood flow rise, which has numerous skin benefits. Increased circulation enhances oxygen and nutrition supply to skin cells.

It stimulates fibroblasts to produce greater amounts of collagen and elastin that are necessary for firm and youthful skin. One of the most beneficial methods to tighten loose skin is to build muscle via strength training programmes.

Importance of exercising for improved skin elasticity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Anil)

#4 De-stress

Stress-induced chronically elevated cortisol levels alter skin barrier function, lowering the quantity as well as the quality of dermal collagen. Relaxation methods and stress-relieving activities can improve our general health, including the condition of our skin. Yoga, meditation, a brisk walk, as well as time spent in nature are all effective stress-reduction approaches.

Disadvantages of stress for improved skin elasticity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Andrea)

#5 Healthy diet

Your diet has a big impact on your skin's health. A nutritious diet high in key nutrients, vitamins, as well as antioxidants is crucial for collagen formation and general skin vibrancy.

Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet since they include vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radicals, which may lead to skin damage. Incorporate proteins that are lean and healthy fats to help with the skin's structure and hydration. Staying moisturised by drinking plenty of water each day is also important for skin health.

Importance of a healthy diet for improved skin elasticity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Mali)

#6 Get enough sleep

Your diet has a big impact on your skin's health. A nutritious diet high in key nutrients, vitamins, as well as antioxidants is crucial for collagen formation and general skin vibrancy.

Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet since they include vitamins and antioxidants that fight free radicals, which may lead to skin damage.

Incorporate proteins that are lean and healthy fats to help with the skin's structure and hydration. Staying moisturised by drinking plenty of water each day is also important for skin health.

Importance of sleep for improved skin elasticity (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by Craig)

Skin elasticity is responsible for our skin's youthful appearance and feel. It's important to remember that, while some elasticity loss is inevitable, we can halt the ageing process while maintaining our skin appearing younger for longer.