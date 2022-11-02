6 Strength Training Exercises to Get Stronger

Inclusion of strength training exercises is essential to get stronger and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Studies have shown that strength training exercises tend to give you afterburn, which means you will burn calories for a few hours even after completing the workout. Additionally, strength training exercises will increase the metabolic rate of the body as well as muscle mass.

We have curated a list of the six most effective strength training exercises that you can include in your workout regimen to get stronger and become more fit.

Effective Strength Training Exercises to Get Stronger

1. Plank Rows

Plank rows tend to be a multi-functional strength training exercise that effectively activates your core muscles along with improving core stability.

To do this exercise:

Bring your body into the traditional push-up position with your back erect and palms grasping a couple of dumbbells.

Keep your hands apart at shoulder distance and your feet apart about the hip distance.

Next, bend your left elbow to lift the weight upward on the left side of your body.

Hold for a moment before bringing the weight back to its original position.

Swap sides and repeat.

2. Thruster Squats

Thruster squats will provide numerous advantages including better muscular endurance, greater strength, increased coordination, and good balance.

To do this exercise:

Begin in a good standing position while maintaining a tall posture of the body.

Grasp the dumbbells in both your hands and position them over your shoulders with your palms angled towards your body.

Keep your feet apart slightly wider than the hip distance.

Squat your body towards the ground by pushing your hips to the back and bending your knees.

After a moment, bring your body back to the elongated standing position while directly pressing the weights over your head. Repeat.

3. Barbell Deadlifts

Barbell deadlifts tend to be a highly versatile strength training exercise that will not only enable you to get stronger but also enhance muscle mass in the body.

To do this exercise:

Begin by bringing your body into a good standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance and a barbell positioned just outside of your legs.

Squat down to grasp the barbell in both your palms with your hands apart at about shoulder distance.

Bring your body into the standing position with the barbell by pushing your hips forward with your back flat.

In this position, the barbell will be placed approximately in front of your thighs.

Lower the bar back to the ground with control. Repeat.

4. Overhead Triceps Extensions

The overhead triceps extension belongs to a group of excellent strength training exercises that both tone and strengthen your muscles.

To do this exercise:

You can do the overhead triceps extension in both the seated and standing position.

Position your feet apart at shoulder distance while holding a single dumbbell in both your palms and reaching with the weight over your head until your arms are completely straightened.

Next, bring the dumbbell behind your head by gently bending both your elbows.

Hold for a moment before bringing the weight back over your head. Repeat.

5. Goblet Squats

Goblet squat is the full-body strength training exercise that will engage your entire core as well as enhance your grip strength.

To do this exercise:

Hold a single dumbbell with both your palms and position it over your chest level.

Maintain a good standing position with your feet apart at shoulder distance.

Drive your butt to the back and lower your body until your elbows are close to the inside of both your knees.

Press onto your feet to assume the standing position. Repeat.

6. Hammer Curls

Hammer curls also entail several benefits such as greater wrist stability, increased muscle endurance, strengthened grip, and greater upper body strength.

To do this exercise:

You can do this exercise in both a seated or standing manner but remember to maintain a good posture throughout the exercise.

Clutch a couple of dumbbells of equal weight in both your hands.

Keep your back strong with your arms hanging at the respective sides and chest open properly.

Your palms should be angled towards the body with your thumbs in the leading position.

Lift the dumbbells and bend your elbows to bring the weights to your shoulder level.

Return your hands back to the initial position and repeat.

Bottom Line

This article discusses the six amazing strength training exercises that can be incorporated into your fitness regime for you to get stronger and lead a healthier lifestyle.

These strength training exercises will provide numerous advantages like increasing muscle mass, strengthening and toning the body, increasing the metabolic rate, blasting calories, and more.

You don't necessarily need weights to perform strength training exercises as bodyweight exercises make use of your body’s weight as a resistance.

