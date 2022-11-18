6 Super-Simple Workout For Flatter Abs That Can Be Done Under 8 Minutes

You want a six-pack, but you don't have the time to work out for hours on end. We've got you covered.

There are simple workouts that can give your midsection the workout it needs without taking up all your day and still allow plenty of time to take your lunch break, watch Netflix, or relax before bedtime.

Simple Workout For Flatter Abs In Under 8 Minutes

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Bicycle

The Bicycle is a great workout for your core and lower back.

To do it:

Lie flat on your back with both feet raised, and knees bent at 90 degrees.

Place your hands behind your head or on the floor next to each other in line with the center of your spine.

Slowly lift one leg up, and bring it towards you while raising and lowering that knee towards the opposite elbow.

Switch sides after ten reps or as soon as you feel fatigued.

Rest till you feel ready before repeating the set.

This simple workout will work out many muscles, including the abs or core, lower back, and gluteus maximus.

2) Plank Jack

Plank jacks are a great way to add some cardio into your ab routine. It's a simple workout that can be done anywhere, any time. You will need some space for this one, but it's worth it.

To do plank jacks:

Get into a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and feet together.

Make sure the body is in q straight line from head to toe, and maintain that throughout the exercise (the legs may bend slightly initially).

Jump your feet apart about hip-width apart, and jump them back together again.

Repeat the movement for 30 seconds or so before switching directions to complete one rep.

Try doing 3 rounds to complete the exercise in just eight minutes.

3) Side Plank with Leg Lift

This move is great, as it targets the obliques and transverse abdominis, which is found just below the rectus abdominis — that six-pack muscle we all dream of having.

To do it:

Start on your right side, with your feet stacked and knees bent at a 90-degree angle.

Your left leg should be extended above you, with the sole of that foot facing up.

Place your forearms on the floor next to each other directly under your shoulders.

Lift up onto your left elbow, and extend your leg straight up so that it's stretching out as far as possible.

Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, and switch sides and repeat for one set on each side before resting for 60 seconds between sets of three reps per side.

4) Hanging Leg Raise

The hanging leg raise is another great exercise for working the core. The hanging leg raise can be done at home or in the gym and requires no equipment.

You can do it using a chair, a wall, or even a tree branch if you're outside. Instead of bending your legs and bringing them up towards your chest as in a traditional crunch, keep your legs straight while lifting them up and down.

Here's how:

Grab on to a pull-up bar, and hang with an overhand grip.

Extend yourself fully, and bring your legs up till they're parallel to the floor. Hold for a few seconds, and repeat.

5) Burpee

Burpees are one of the most effective core workouts out there, and they can be done anywhere. Moreover, they're super fast: they only take about 30 seconds to complete one set!

Here's how you do a burpee:

Stand with your feet together, and squat down before jumping forward on to the floor with your hands on the ground in front of you (like a push-up position).

Lower yourself down till your chest touches the floor, and jump back up into a standing position as quickly as possible while exhaling forcefully through your mouth.

6) Mountain Climber

Mountain climbers are a great way to train the core, arms, and legs together. Here's how you can do them:

Start by getting into a plank position on your hands and toes, with your arms directly below your shoulders and knees bent at 90-degree angles.

Engage your core muscles by pulling in your belly button towards the spine.

While maintaining the position, bring one knee up towards your chest while extending the opposite leg behind you. Alternate back and forth for up to 60 seconds.

Do 3 sets of ten reps each.

Takeaway

These were just a few of many workouts that can be done to work out the core and get a flat stomach.

You can also add in some cardio if you want, but remember that it's not only about burning calories but also about strengthening the core muscles. So make sure that every day you do at least one of these aforementioned exercises.

