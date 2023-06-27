6 surprising benefits of nettle tea and how to make it at home

The benefits of nettle tea range from managing blood pressure and improving heart health to preventing UTIs and arthritis pain.

Nettle tea is made from the leaves of the stinging nettle plant infused in hot water, which has a mild to strong taste.

What is nettle?

Nettle, scientifically known as Urtica dioica, is basically a shrub. The plant has heart-shaped leaves and pink-colored flowers, however, the stem has stiff hair that can sting and lead to allergic reactions when touched.

Nettle leaves are also known as Urtica dioica. (Photo via Pexels/lil artsy)

While nettle tea is one way to consume and attain the benefits of nettle leaves, you can also eat the leaves by steaming them in the same way you steam spinach. The stem, root, or leaves can be crushed and made into tinctures, teas, powders, creams, and more.

What are the benefits of nettle tea?

The following are some of the amazing health benefits of nettle tea that make it an excellent addition to your daily diet and routine:

1. Loaded with important nutrients

One of the most obvious benefits of nettle tea is its nutrient content. Stinging nettle leaves and the roots contain several essential nutrients, including vitamins A, C, and K, iron, magnesium, phosphorous, sodium, calcium, linoleic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, lutein, beta-carotene, lutein, good number of amino acids, and other flavonoids.

2. Prevents urinary tract infections

The benefits of stinging nettle tea also include preventing urinary tract infections and improving the overall functioning and health of the urinary tract system.

Nettle leaves help to eliminate harmful bacteria from the bladder and are especially useful for people with conditions such as BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia). This urinary tract condition causes enlarged prostate gland in men and leads to severe pain and difficulty urinating.

The benefits of nettle tea include preventing UTIs. (Photo via Pexels/Maria Tyutina)

3. Manages blood pressure and blood sugar

Lowering blood sugar and blood pressure levels are also among some potent benefits of nettle tea. It keeps the blood sugar and blood pressure stable, which further helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack and heart strokes.

Studies suggest that nettle leaf extracts can also help reduce blood glucose levels in type 2 diabetics.

4. Eases pain and inflammation

The anti-inflammatory properties in nettle tea help reduce pain and symptoms of arthritis. Consuming it can potentially ease different kinds of pain such as a headache, joint pain, or muscle pain, particularly in the hips, knees, spine, and hands.

It has also been used to prevent sore muscles, pain, and inflammation associated with arthritis for a long time.

Reducing pain is among the top benefits of nettle tea. (Photo via Pexels/NIKOLAY OSMACHKO)

5. Soothes skin irritation

Nettle tea benefits for skin include soothing irritation and allergies. While the stem of the nettle plant can cause reactions, leaves can benefit the skin and alleviate allergic symptoms.

The anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antihistamine properties of nettle leaves can help prevent a variety of skin problems such as acne and eczema and may work well with hay fever as well.

6. Prevent and manages chronic diseases

One of the most popular benefits of nettle tea is its ability to prevent chronic diseases. Nettle contains plant chemicals known as polyphenols that play a major role in preventing a variety of diseases.

These may include diseases associated with inflammation like obesity, diabetes, cancer, and heart problems. Additionally, it also contains antioxidants, which are touted as excellent substances that help protect the body from oxidative stress, cell damage, and premature aging.

Studies also suggest that nettle extracts can be quite useful in the treatment of breast cancer and prostate cancer as well.

How to make nettle tea?

Here’s how you can make a cup of nettle tea at home:

Ingredients:

A few nettle leaves

2 cups of water

Honey, stevia or your choice of sugar

Directions:

Add water and leaves to a container and bring the water to a boil. Turn off the heat and let the mixture sit for a few minutes. Strain the mixture in a cup and add a few drops of honey, stevia, cinnamon, or any other sugar substitute if you like.

Start with one cup of nettle tea per day to make sure you don’t experience any allergic reactions.

Consume nettle tea in moderation. (Photo via Pexels/Tranmautritam)

Is nettle tea safe?

Stinging nettle leaves and tea are generally safe for consumption as long as you consume them in moderation. However, as with all herbs, people may get reactions and side effects. It is best to consult your doctor before adding any new herb to your diet, especially if you are on medications or have an ongoing health concern.

Keep in mind that herbs like nettle leaves can interact with medications and can be dangerous to some people.

