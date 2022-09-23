6 Surprising Mental Health Benefits of Clean House

The benefits of a clean house go beyond neatness and tidiness. Living spaces are energetic extensions of ourselves. When our outer world is in order, our inner world feels well-tended and nourished. Conversely, when our homes are dirty, disorganized, or in disarray, we can feel overwhelmed, ashamed, lethargic and anxious.

A 2010 study found that women who described their home with phrases such as 'cluttered' or 'full of unfinished projects' were more likely to experience negative feelings of depression and fatigue than ones who called their home 'restful' or 'restorative'.

The researchers also found that women with cluttered homes had higher levels of cortisol, a direct clue that stress goes up when a messy home makes us feel down.

How Does Clean House Boost Mental Health?

Keeping a clean home is usually daunting, but science has proven the benefits of keeping a clean house and how it affects mental health.

According to research, those with a clean house are healthier compared to ones with a messy one. So, by cleaning your home and removing clutter and dirt, you are sure to experience both physical and mental health benefits. The following are six surprising benefits of a clean house:

1) Minimizes Conflict

Do you have kids who leave dirt all over the house or fight for missing objects? Having an organized house automatically reduces fights in your family.

You wouldn't have to worry about kids crying over missing toys or your spouse misplacing something important. In a well-organized clean house, everything is kept in their designated places. Thus finding things wouldn't be difficult anymore. Also, a well-organized living space is known to ease tension in the family, just what everyone seeks.

Try to agree to share responsibility for housework. Cooperation and compromise can be beneficial to mental wellbeing - as can living in a clean, decluttered home that's free of arguments about who buried the remote control under a pile of dirty clothes.

2) Enhances Sense of Safety

Clean spaces make us feel happier and secure. (Image via Pexels/Tatiana Syrikova)

Cleaning may seem like an impossible task, but even something as small as putting a dish away can have significant psychological benefits.

Decision-making, emotion regulation, prioritization, and patience are necessary for decluttering. When we keep an orderly house, we reinforce the message that we are worth the time, effort, and practice it takes to live in a cared-for and regulated setting.

What we do gives us important cues about how we're doing. A well-organized and tidy space can help us feel calm and safe, whereas a messy space can make us feel overwhelmed and nervous.

3) Improves Focus

When we have singular focus, our anxiety reduces too. (Image via Pexels/Shvets Production)

While the human brain is among the most intricate systems in the world, capable of incredible feats, it can also get quickly overloaded.

Examine your work surroundings if you find it difficult to concentrate on office or schoolwork. Are you filling your visual cortex with things that have nothing to do with your current task?

Your breakfast cereal bowl, unread mail, piles of paperwork, and an overflowing trash can — all of these task-unrelated items may be interfering with your ability to concentrate. Items are paperwork and unsent letters, which in addition to adding to your clutter, also serve as visual cues by reminding you of tasks you've been putting off.

4) Promotes Better Sleep

A good night's sleep is essential to have a great day. A clean house is essential for getting a good night's sleep. Everyone can sleep better at night when everything is put away, and nothing is on the floor.

A tidy home makes your evening routine easier to follow and motivates everyone to prepare for bed early.

That results in more sleep, which contributes to an overall better lifestyle. According to a National Sleep Foundation (NSF) study, those who routinely wash their bed linens sleep 19% better than those who don't.

5) Reduces Anxiety

The benefits of a clean house extends to other areas of life too. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Mental health concerns can affect us differently. Some people are significantly more at ease than others living in a cluttered environment.

In fact, some individuals can even enjoy clutter and feel comfortable being surrounded by things they are familiar with. However, there are benefits to at least maintaining order and cleanliness, especially for mental health.

You can experience lower levels of tension and anxiety when you're in a clean space. Maintaining a clean house may also lessen depressive symptoms. In addition to that, you might discover that having fewer distractions makes it easier to concentrate.

6) Encourages Healthy Lifestyle

A clean house encourages a happy home. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Positive behavior encourages other people to behave likewise. Cleaning up your surroundings and making your home feel more organized can lead to 'cleaning' up other areas of your life, such as your diet, exercise programme, and sleeping patterns.

A University of Minnesota study from 2013 found that when people were placed in a clean and organized setting, they were more likely to select healthier food options than those placed in a chaotic one.

Takeaway

A clean house has a lot of benefits, like more restful sleep, less stress, healthier lifestyle, or financial savings.

A clean house may be much more than just a clutter-free, sterile space; it can be a resource that boosts productivity and well-being while also fostering a healthy atmosphere. Cleaning doesn't have to be a chore, so keep your home clean to avail a plethora of benefits as mentioned above.

