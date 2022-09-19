6 Mental Health Benefits Of Doing Routine Chores 

Chores have an unfavorable connotation and are associated with menial tasks like cooking, cleaning, washing dishes, and making the bed. Chores are dreaded by most people as they are repetitive in nature and can be quite boring to complete.

People frequently look for ways to avoid chores because they dread having to do them. However, recent findings across several studies now indicate that completing these tasks on a regular basis has several physical and mental health benefits.

Stress Reduction and 5 Other Benefits of Completing Routine Chores

The act of completing chores and the resulting cleanliness is capable of helping people process their stress as well as other negative emotions. Let's have a look at all the mental health benefits of completing routine chores.

1) Mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness has been shown to have several cognitive, emotional, and physical benefits. Mindfulness helps people to focus on the present moment, which they can control, rather than the past or future. When people think of ways to practice mindfulness, they often think of activities like reading books, meditation, and yoga.

However, an underrated way to practice mindfulness, according to a study, is by doing routine chores. Since these tasks are an unavoidable part of life, people can look to practice mindfulness when cooking, cleaning, and organizing around the house.

Those looking to practice mindfulness during these tasks have to pay attention to their thoughts, body, and breath when completing them.

2) Improved Self esteem

Our self-esteem reflects how we see ourselves and is influenced in some ways by the daily tasks we complete. While completing a set of routine chores may not seem like a big deal, it is still an achievement worth celebrating.

Celebrating and cherishing the completion of a task is a great way to boost a person's self-esteem and self-efficacy. These concepts are heavily linked to a person's mental health and quality of life. The higher a person's self-esteem, the more likely they are to enjoy good mental health and a quality of life.

Another benefit of completing chores is the added motivation that comes along with it. Completing even a small task from the list of chores can provide enough motivation for a person to pursue other bigger personal goals.

3) Reduces stress and anxiety

According to a study, completing routine tasks is one of the simplest ways for people to assert some control in their lives. During stressful situations, completing tasks such as cleaning is a great way for people to feel in control.

Repetitive behavior, which constitutes most of the chores, gives people a sense of control during the chaos. It helps people deal with their stress and anxiety as they feel in charge of their surroundings and their circumstances.

Most chores are associated with decluttering and cleaning the house, which reduces feelings of anxiety.

4) Improves Mood

Chores, because of the mindfulness aspect of the task, have the potential to improve a person's mood. Another positive of completing chores around the house is that it leads to better sleeping habits.

Improved sleep patterns have been shown to significantly improve a person's mood. Since the completion of tasks involves physical activity, it results in a person experiencing reduced stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression, all of which improve a person's mood.

5) Increased Focus

Most chores are centered around decluttering and cleaning the home environment. After these tasks are completed, people can enjoy the improved focus that comes with occupying an organized and uncluttered environment.

Crowded, messy, and dirty environments are capable of interfering with a person's ability to concentrate and focus on their own thoughts. A clean environment facilitates improved focus as people are less likely to be irritated and distracted by unnecessary stuff.

6) Provides an avenue for quality alone time

While the benefits of socializing have become popular, the benefits of spending quality alone time have gone largely unnoticed. Spending quality time alone has several mental health benefits.

Completing tasks from a to-do list is a great way for someone to experience quality alone time. Completing these tasks alone allows them time to be reflective and grateful for the positives in their lives.

Performing a task like setting up their bed in the morning can energize a person and get them primed mentally to tackle the day ahead.

Mental health benefits of specific chores

Housework and its completion have been shown to have varying mental health benefits for those who do it on a regular basis. A study conducted at Florida State University has shown that washing dishes is capable of reducing feelings of nervousness and anxiety.

A Japanese study illustrates how completing cleaning tasks using a citrusy scent has several mood and mental benefits. People who used cleaning detergents with that scent experienced a significant decrease in mood disturbance, anxiety, depression, anger, and fatigue.

Making their bed in the morning increased their productivity and sense of well-being. Chores relating to maintaining the lawn and gardening have been shown to induce feelings of relaxation and joy, and help people overcome depression.

Routine chores are often treated as dull affairs, but people can begin to reap the benefits of them if they change their approach and perspective. Completing a task like cleaning can help a person structure various aspects of their life, bringing clarity to their mind.

