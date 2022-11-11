6 Swimming Exercises for Fat Loss and Muscle Building

Everybody, regardless of age or fitness level, can benefit from swimming exercises, which are an excellent toning and aerobic activity. That's because even the inactive body parts aid you against the resistance of water.

Swimming exercises are quite helpful for losing weight, as water is 800 times denser than air. You engage in weight training and a cardio workout each time you pull, push, or kick the water.

By exerting more effort, you burn more calories and boost metabolism, which over time can result in a leaner, stronger body.

Which Swimming Exercises Are Best to Lose Weight?

Regardless of your preferred swimming style, be sure that swimming exercises will provide you with one of the best and most effective stomach exercises available in addition to being a wonderful workout to strengthen the entire body and boost endurance.

Here are six best swimming exercises:

1) Flutter kick

Along with the core muscles, this swimming exercise targets the gluteus and hip flexor muscles. You can practice without the floating object-like tube after you're confident enough in the water.

Instructions to follow:

Take a position in the pool, such that your feet don’t touch the bottom. You can either use a pool noodle, or grab the edge of the pavement to keep yourself afloat.

Extend your legs towards the bottom.

Start kicking your feet in a scissoring motion, front and back, rapidly.

Ensure that you don’t bend your legs while kicking.

Continue for as long as you find it comfortable.

2) Dolphin kick

The dolphin kick is another swimming exercise that helps burn calories. This exercise helps accelerate the pace of weight loss by simultaneously working the legs, back, and core.

Here’s how to do it:

Start by grasping a kickboard or holding out your arms in front of you with your palms clasped together.

Going forward, contract your core muscles, and wave your body from side to side.

Press your hips lower while your upper body travels up, and squeeze your hips down while maintaining your body up. It may require some practice.

Once you have gone the whole length of the pool, or till you feel too worn out to perform the workout safely, repeat the motion.

3) Bicycle

The bicycle is among the most effective swimming exercises. This exercise can be done in the pool at a point where the water is chest-high.

Here’s how to do it:

Lie back against the side of the pool while facing its inside.

Put your elbows down on the deck while bending your arms.

The elbows will be necessary to support and steady your body.

While standing with your legs outstretched, start bending your knees as if you're pedaling a bike.

Look to do 30-60 seconds in one go.

Perform at least three sets.

4) Kickboard kick

This is a beginner-friendly swimming exercise, which engages the core and lower body.

Here’s how to do it:

Grab a kickboard with your outstretched arms. Start kicking your feet forward.

As you swim, visualize moving your navel up and away from the pool's bottom and towards your spine.

Continue the motion till you get too exhausted to continue safely or till you have traveled the entire length of the pool.

5) Tuck jump

Tuck jumps are a great exercise for the core, and as a swimming exercise, they're are even better. The resistance provided by the water helps in the high-calorie burn.

Here’s how to do it:

In chest-high water, move to the shallow end.

Jump vertically while remaining still and standing in the water.

Begin by bending your knees; elevate your legs, and bring both knees to your chest.

Balance yourself in the water, and maintain an upright posture with each jump using your arms and core.

Continue 8-10 sets.

6) Noodle plank

Planks are great for weight loss. A plank hold is performed in the water and works several muscles at once. It strengthens the body's core, just like the same exercise is performed on dry ground.

Instructions to follow:

A floating noodle is necessary if you want to do a plank in the water. Sit in the shallow area after entering the water.

Hold the noodle close to your chest with both hands and a slight bend in your elbows.

Raise your feet off the pool bottom with flutter kicks while allowing your lengthened legs to float up to the edge of the water behind you.

To maintain the plank position, engage your abs and midsection. Use flutter kicks only if you have to stay horizontal.

Takeaway

Changing up your workouts is one of the best and easiest ways. If you haven't already included swimming in your fitness regimen, it just might be what makes the difference in your ability to lose weight.

