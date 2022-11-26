Thigh fat can be extremely frustrating and difficult to get rid of. Women, especially, tend to gain weight in their hips and thighs very easily. The major causes of thigh fat are sedentary occupations, genetics, diet, and stress.

It's impossible to reduce thigh fat separately, as fat loss occurs from all over the body. While it's impossible to reduce fat from any particular spot, there are exercises you can perform to strengthen and tone the thighs.

In this article, we will discuss some generic thigh fat loss exercises that people of all fitness levels and ages can perform to lose thigh fat.

Best Thigh Fat Loss Exercises

Check out the following six best thigh fat loss exercises that anyone can easily perform:

1) Burpee

Burpees are one of the best fat loss exercises you can perform, and they work especially well for thigh fat and core.

Instructions:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart on the ground.

In a crouching position, place your hands between your legs on the ground.

To get into the push-up position, kick your legs behind your back. Push yourself back up after lowering yourself into a push-up position.

Crouch by hopping forward, with your feet close to your hands.

Leap vertically into the air, with arms extended overhead. Rise to your feet to complete one repetition.

2) Sumo Squat

Compound exercises, such as the sumo squat, are an effective way to target inner thigh fat. The sumo squat activates the adductor or inner thigh muscles more than a traditional squat.

Instructions:

Stand with your legs wider than hip-width apart and toes pointing outward at 45 degrees.

Holding your hands close to your chest, bend your knees; pushing your hips back, squat down. Make sure your spine is straight, and chest is lifted.

Reduce your hips till your thighs are perpendicular to the ground and shins are vertical.

Maintaining this position while driving through your heels, stand up.

Maintain a straight back and high shoulders. Repeat the exercise 10-20 times daily.

3) Forward Lunge

It primarily targets the large muscle groups in the legs, including the quads, calves, and hamstrings, but it also engages the abdominal muscles, particularly the internal stabilizers.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart on the ground.

Maintain your hands on your hips, and advance your left foot one foot.

Lower your body till the angle between your front and back is 90 degrees.

Your front leg should not cross your toes, and rear leg should be pointed towards the ground.

Pause for 2-3 seconds, and return your right leg to the starting position to complete one repetition. Perform the same movement with the left leg.

4) Jumping Jack

Another excellent fat loss exercise for the entire body, jumping jacks can help you target your inner thighs, helping in significantly reducing thigh fat.

Instructions:

Maintain a straight back, and close your feet together. Create a straight line with your shoulders by extending your hands laterally.

Spread your legs apart, and bring your hands in front of you, keeping your palms together.

Repeat the jump while closing your legs. Reposition your hands so that they're in line with your shoulder. Repeat.

5) Leg Lift

Leg lifts are an excellent way to tone the core and thigh muscles and reduce thigh fat.

In addition to working the lower abdominals and inner thighs, leg lifts improve hip strength and mobility due to the movement of the legs and hips during the exercise.

Instructions:

Lie down on the ground with your legs stretched out.

Bend the knee of your left leg, and place your foot flat on the ground.

Straighten your right leg, and raise it to the height of the opposite knee.

Lower it to the ground with care. Perform the same action with the opposite leg.

6) Butterfly Stretch

The butterfly stretch helps reduce thigh fat by increasing the adductor muscles' range of motion. These muscles are responsible for drawing the legs together and contribute to stability and balance.

Instructions:

Get seated on a mat or a soft area of the floor. Stretch out your legs and straighten your back to begin.

Bend both knees into the shape of a butterfly's wings. Bring your feet as close as possible to your pelvic area, and clasp your hands around them.

Slowly inhale and exhale as you press your thighs and knees against the mat. Begin moving your legs up and down like butterfly wings, taking cues from this position.

To return to the starting position, maintain a straight spine, and widen your legs while doing the pose.

Takeaway

Fat in any area of the body, when unchecked, can be dangerous for health. You should exercise regularlym and eat a healthy diet to maintain your health.

