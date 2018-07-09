6 Top Standing Ab Workouts To Lose Belly Fat & Build Your Abs

One of those parts that people inevitably focus on is their abs. You try out all kinds of exercises, from cardio to weight training to floor exercises to get the perfect set of abs. It does work, no doubt, but it is never perfect.

Young boys practice workouts for their abdomen

There is something missing because even though you see that your measurements are getting better, there is a muffin top when you wear your favorite jeans. In the journey to find or to device a perfect workout routine, you end up reading a million articles and watching a billion videos. But one thing that you must have noticed is that people generally talk about exercises for which you need to sit down or use a machine.

Does that not limit your options? It most certainly does. So hence, we have come up with a few abdominal exercises that you can do by standing up. This intensifies the gravitational force on you while you are working out. So let us get started with standing abdominal exercises to get a flat belly and ripped abs.

Exercise #1

Rotating Deadlifts

Instructions:

Step 1: Stand on the ground with your feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees a little and hold a heavy dumbbell firmly in your hand.

Step 2: Flex your core and hinge towards the right, from your buttocks, without bending your back. Bend until the dumbbell reaches your right ankle.

Step 3: Slowly, return back to the initial position but keep in mind to rotate your torso and your upper body to your right. Repeat for the other side and continue till you complete one set.

Important Tip: Do 2 sets of 15 reps each on each side.

Next up: Medicine Ball Choppers