6 Trapezius Exercises You Can Do without Any Weights

The trapezius is a large, stingray-shaped muscle that starts right below the skull, runs down the neck and across the shoulders, and then continues down the spine in a "V" shape.

This muscle is responsible for stabilizing your shoulders and upper back. The trapezius plays an important role in maintaining good posture, and if you want to avoid back pain, you need to have a strong trapezius.

Trapezius exercises without weights will help you grow and build strong traps without the use of dumbbells or barbells. The trapezius muscle is divided into three halves. While many people focus on the upper trapezius, training the middle and lower trapezius will help you achieve a more uniform and toned body.

Trapezius Exercises You Can Do without Weights

Check out the following trapezius exercises you can do without any weights:

1) Pushup

Push-ups are intended to build both your pecks and your traps. Do the pushup version that you are comfortable with: a conventional pushup, a kneeling pushup on the floor, or a standing pushup against a wall.

Instructions:

Place your hands flat on the floor or on a wall.

Maintain a straight back and a firm tummy as you lower your body toward your hands. Keep your head up and your neck in alignment with the rest of your spine.

Lower your body until you're close to the floor or a wall, then push yourself back up. Inhale as you descend and exhale as you ascend.

Make your middle and lower trapezius muscles function to complete the task.

2) Shoulder Shrugs

This weightless workout will help your traps to tighten and tone up. Additionally, it will also improve your posture and increase shoulder strength.

Instructions:

Stand tall, with your knees bent and your arms at your sides.

Take a deep breath and raise your shoulders to try to bring your shoulders to your ears.

As you raise your arms, roll your shoulders back.

When your shoulders are as high as they can go, roll them backwards in a circular motion to go back to your starting position.

Repeat eight to ten times before switching directions.

3) Arm Circles

The forearms, shoulders, and traps will all benefit from this fundamental arm circular exercise.

Instructions:

Stand tall with your legs slightly bent and your arms at your sides.

Extend your arms out to your sides at shoulder height from here.

Hold this position and rotate your arms clockwise, striving to maintain a consistent cadence and speed.

After 20 spins, reverse directions and complete another 20 rotations.

Increase the individual speed of the rotations to make the exercise more tough.

4) Shoulder Blades Squeeze

If you want to strengthen your traps, the shoulder blade squeeze is a simple approach to accomplish it.

Instructions:

Maintain proper posture.

Squeeze the shoulder blades together slowly and hold for 3 seconds.

Return the shoulder blades to their relaxed positions gradually.

This exercise can also be done with cables, a resistance band, or by holding your arms out in front of you like a goal post.

5) Upright Row

This is a common exercise done with weights to get bigger traps. However, you can do it without weights as well.

Instructions:

Straighten your back.

Pull your fists as high up above your body as you can while bending your elbows and keeping your hands near to the front of your body.

Hold for two counts.

With your fists still clenched, return your arms to a relaxed position.

Repeat 20 times more.

6) Pull Up

This bodyweight workout will help to develop your traps and shoulder muscles. At the same time, improves overall body strength.

Instructions:

Place your hands an equal distance apart from each other, palms facing out, directly under a pull-up bar.

Jump onto the bar and lift up with both arms until your neck is in contact with the bar.

Before lowering yourself to a hanging posture, bring your head under the bar until your neck contacts.

Pull yourself back up from the hanging position and continue until weary.

Takeaway

Most people associate the trapezius with the mature neck muscles of a bodybuilder. However, it does much more than only govern neck mobility. When pulling anything up off the ground or lifting something, the muscle is really crucial.

A strong trapezius is not just for the fittest. Pregnant women frequently struggle with a shifting center of gravity that pulls them forward; thus, a strong trapezius is required to help balance them back. Older folks can benefit from having a strong trapezius muscle to help with balancing issues.

Proper form and consistency are keys to any exercise or workout routine. These two practices can help you achieve a strong trapezius muscle. The above workouts are meant for those who do not wish to use weights to train their trapezius.

Although injuries to the traps are rare and only happen with bodybuilders who use weight to train their muscles, you can strain your muscle if you are forcing resistance in one direction and moving very quickly in the opposite. Also, remember to start working out your traps very gently and not overdo them.

