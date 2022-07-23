6 TRX Row Exercises for Women to Strengthen Upper Back

TRX is your best friend when it comes to strengthening those all important muscles.

Just a few minutes of working out on the TRX can give you all the benefits of a complete cardiovascular workout with a full body toning effect. Because of its versatility, you can do the TRS just about anywhere – even at home, if you have the equipment installed.

The exercises mentioned below are simple and easy to follow, so what are you waiting for?

Easy TRX Row Exercises to Strengthen Upper Back

Here's a look at six easy TRX row exercises to strengthen your upper back:

1) TRX Inverted Row

This is a great TRX exercise to do if you want to strengthen your back. It works your latissimus dorsi, mid traps, rhomboids and erector spinae. It's an excellent alternate option for things like bent-over rows or seated rows.

Here's how you do this workout:

Place the TRX around waist-height. Place yourself on the floor below the straps.

Grab the handles, and keeping your arms straight, lift your hips up so that your knees, hips and shoulders form a straight line.

Keeping your body straight and core tight, bend your arms, and pull yourself up to the handles.

Keep your elbows in and your wrists straight.

Extend your arms, and repeat.

2) Single Arm Row

You can do single arm TRX rows by threading one handle through the other to create a secure grip for one hand. This is an excellent alternative to single arm dumbbell rows and helps identify and fix left-to-right strength and muscle size imbalance.

To do this exercise

Grab the handles with one hand, and lean back till your feet are flat on the floor, and your legs are straight.

Bend your arm, and pull yourself up toward the handle.

Extend your arm, and repeat.

Once you have completed all your reps, switch arms, and do that many reps on the other side.

You can make this exercise more challenging by extending the straps so that you lean back farther.

Make it easier by shortening the straps and putting yourself at a shallower angle.

3) Face Pull

Face pulls involve the muscles across and between your shoulder blades, namely the rhomboids and mid-traps. They also work your posterior deltoids. A face pull is a good exercise for upper back size and strength and is also good for posture.

To do a TRX Face Pull:

With a TRX handle in each hand, lean back, and extend your arms straight overhead so that your body forms a straight line from head to heels.

Keeping your neck neutral, bend your arms, and pull your head up between the handles. Extend your arms again, and repeat.

To make this exercise harder, move your feet farther away from you; to make it easier, keep your body more upright.

4) Power Pull

This exercise is a powerhouse move that works your entire back and gives your core and biceps an awesome workout. It requires a lot of coordination, so make sure you’ve mastered the TRX single arm row before trying this advanced variation.

To do a power pull:

Begin the exercise by extending your non-working arm down behind you towards the floor. Keep your working arm straight, and reach up the strap with it.

Let your shoulders rotate a little to try and reach the bar.

Unwind your waist; extend your arm, and reach back down to the floor.

Make this exercise easier by shortening the strap or harder by lengthening it.

5) Pull-Up

The pull-up is a classic back-building exercise. It works your lats and lower traps, as well as your biceps. The TRX version of this exercise is easier, as your feet remain on the floor.

To do this exercise:

Place the suspension trainer in an open doorway, and shorten the straps so that when you sit beneath the handles, you can just about reach them.

With your legs straight out in front of you, bend your arms, and pull yourself up.

Keep your wrists straight so that they rotate naturally.

Extend your arms, and repeat.

6) Reverse Fly

Some exercisers believe that reverse flyes, done with dumbbells, cables or on a machine, only work the posterior deltoids, but that's not true. Reverse flyes also work the middle trapezius and rhomboids and are an excellent postural exercise.

To do this exercise:

With straps in each hand, stand with your feet staggered.

Move your arms backward, and lean back from the waist.

Your arms should be straight out in front of you, and your chest should be up towards the ceiling.

From this position, push your shoulders down and away from each other so that you feel a stretch across your chest.

Lower yourself back to where you started, and do a few reps.

Takeaway

TRX exercises challenge your entire body, but in particular, they promote strength and stability in the upper back (and arms for some moves). Pairing certain moves with upper body weight training can help build a stronger, more balanced workout routine without any weight or bulky machinery.

