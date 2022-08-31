6 Ultimate Arm Exercises For Beginners

If you're trying to build arm muscle, the first step is choosing the right exercises to reach your goal. The biceps curl is a popular arm exercise, but it's not the only one. If you have no experience lifting weights and wish to get your arms buffed up, then this article will help you find which muscles need strengthening and how to do it!

Best Arm Exercises for Beginners

1. Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Dumbbell bicep curls are a basic strength exercise that target the biceps. The purpose of this movement is to increase your ability to flex (bend) and lift weights with a dumbbell in each hand.

How should you do it?

Stand up straight while holding two dumbbells at arm's length over your shoulders with palms facing each other.

While keeping a slight bend in your elbows, slowly curl one weight toward your shoulder as far as possible without moving it away from its starting position.

Pause, then slowly lower the weight back down. Repeat for reps and switch sides when you're done!

2. Tricep Pushdowns

This is a great exercise for your triceps and chest. To perform this exercise, you will need an EZ cable attachment or straight attachment with a V-shaped grip on it.

How should you do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent.

Hold the weight above your head with arms fully extended and elbows locked out.

Push down until your arms are lower than 90 degrees of flexion at which point you should feel the tension in your triceps muscle at the back of your upper arm, then return to the starting position by contracting pectoral muscles as well as those in the shoulders but avoid using momentum to complete repetitions because this can lead to injury.

4 sets x 10 reps at 50% 1RM load (approximate max weight)

Rest 2 minutes between each set

3. Hammer Curls

Hammer curls are an excellent exercise to strengthen your biceps, one of the most important muscles in your arms. They can be done with a dumbbell or a barbell.

Grasp the weight with a neutral grip (palms facing each other), and hold it at the sides of your body.

Slowly curl the weight up until you reach shoulder level, then lower it back down to starting position under control.

Repeat for the desired number of repetitions (usually 8–12).

4. Dips

Dips are a great exercise for building muscle in the arms. They work the deltoids and triceps along with some smaller muscles in your forearms, chest, and abs.

How should you do it?

Find a parallel bar set.

Get hold of the two parallel bars and lift yourself to the starting position.

Lean forward as you bring your chest out, creating a slanted stance.

Lock your chest and prevent your elbows from flaring out.

Push down while keeping your elbows as tucked in as possible.

Lift back up and keep your chest and triceps flexed for the entire movement.

Repeat this for 10–12 reps.

Dips are easier with assistance because as more weight can be lifted and control over movement can be easily achieved than when done alone—especially if performed against gravity rather than assisted by another person or equipment like resistance bands or bars installed inside most gyms today. They're quite effective when done solo as they build strength due to their range of motion during flexion and contraction.

5. Chin-Ups

This classic exercise targets your latissimus dorsi, or "lats," which are the large muscles in the back of your body.

How should you do it?

Grip a bar with an overhand grip and hang from it so that your arms are fully extended.

Pull yourself up until your head is above the bar, then lower yourself back down without touching it for a count of one.

Repeat for as many repetitions as you can (typically 10 to 12), then rest for 30 seconds before doing another set.

Your biceps also get some work during this exercise; they help you lift your body off the ground when you're pulling up toward the bar. Aim for 8 to 12 reps per set; if you're more advanced, shoot for 15 or more reps per set and add weight to increase the difficulty and build muscle mass faster!

6) Push-Ups

Push-ups are a great exercise for the chest, shoulders, and triceps. They’re easy to do at home or in the gym, and they can be modified depending on your level of fitness.

How should you do it?

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the floor in front of you. If that is too difficult, place them closer together (under your chest) or further apart (overhead).

Lower yourself until your upper arms are parallel to the ground and then press back up without locking out at the top of each rep.

You should aim to do three sets of 10 reps with approximately 45 seconds of rest in between sets.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are some of the best arm exercises that beginners can try. They’re simple and effective. Remember that the most important part of exercising is consistency so make sure you do your arm workouts daily (or at least 3 times a week).

