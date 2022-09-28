6 Underrated Pilate Exercises for Women to Tone Thighs and Butt

Pilate exercises are a fabulous way to help tone the thighs and butt. These exercises are very effective and simple and do not have a high risk of injury because of being low impact.

Some benefits of Pilate exercises include enhanced posture, greater flexibility, strengthened body, toned muscles, and more. These workouts also help in toning the body and boost core strength.

Pilate Exercises for Thighs and Butt

We have curated a list of the six best underrated Pilate exercises women can incorporate in their workout routine to tone their thighs and butt:

1) Extended Leg Hip Thruster

This exercise helps protect the back and spine from injury. It also targets the core muscles and strengthens them.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the glute bridge position with your knees bent at 90 degrees, upper back and feet flat on the ground. Raise one leg towards the ceiling with pointed toes and arms stretched at shoulder height. Bring your hips towards the ground, and lift them off again. Change sides, and repeat.

2) Heel Beat

This exercise works on the glutes and back muscles along with strengthening them. It also tones the inner thighs.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the lying position on the ground on your stomach, with your legs stretched and head placed onto the hands clasped together in the front.

Lift your abs off the ground, and lengthen your spine.

Raise your legs off the ground while keeping them straight and stretched.

Start the beat movement of your heels apart and together. Repeat.

3) Side Kneeling Toe Tap

This exercise can help tone the obliques, apart from the hips and butt.

How to do it?

Position your right hand and knee on the ground in alignment with your hips and shoulders.

Stretch your left leg parallel to the floor at hip height before lowering it to the floor to tap and immediately bringing it back to its starting position.

Repeat.

4) Hovering Horse Kick

This exercise work on the inner thighs that are often neglected.

How to do it?

Start off by assuming the tabletop position on the ground with your elbows tucked under.

With your core engaged and tailbone slightly tucked under, raise both knees off the ground, and hover a couple of inches above.

With your knees bent at 90 degrees and toes pointed, raise your foot towards the ceiling.

Bring that leg back to its starting position. Repeat.

5) Extended Leg Toe Tap

This exercise helps target the lower abs along with burning fat around the belly region.

How to do it?

Assume the tabletop position on the ground, with your hips directly stacked over your knees, and press your forearms to the ground.

Keep your lower tummy tucked in and shoulder blades rolled back.

Straighten one leg towards the ceiling, with your toes pointing towards the ceiling before lowering it to tap the toe on the ground. Repeat.

Change sides, and repeat.

6) Lying Butt Kick

This exercise helps activate the hamstrings and glutes and aid in slimming them.

How to do it?

Start off by lying on the ground on your stomach with tightened abdominals and butt, and tailbone pressed onto the ground.

Raise your upper torso off the ground with your forearms pressing the ground and tailbone pressing on the floor.

With your toes pointed, raise your lower leg off the ground, and kick it towards your butt twice.

Bring the leg back to the ground before returning it to its starting position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned Pilate exercises are effective forms of workout, so women can include them in their workout routine to tone their thighs and butt.

The simple and effective movements of Pilate exercises are easy on the body and also have a lower risk of injury. Considering the benefits these exercises provide, they are worth including in your daily workout.

