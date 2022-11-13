6 Vegetables That Can Help You Lose Weight

Vegetables and fruits are beneficial for health. Most fruits and vegetables contain antioxidants and other naturally occurring beneficial plant compounds. However, not all vegetables are similar in composition.

Some of them are dense in calories, while some of them are low in calories. Leafy or juicy vegetables usually contain fewer carbohydrates than those which are heavy.

Root vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes are high-carb ones, while celery, lettuce, and peppers are low-carb. In this article, we will have a look at some commonly used vegetables in households that can be included in a weight-loss diet.

Most of these vegetables provide the necessary nutrients for people struggling with weight management while helping in the reduction of fat percentage.

Vegetables with low carbohydrates have been found to be beneficial for people struggling with weight loss.

Most of these vegetables also contain essential dietary fiber and are beneficial for gut health as well. Freshly produced vegetables are rich in natural antioxidants and help prevent oxidative stress in our cells.

Best vegetables for weight loss

Here's a list of the six guilt-free vegetables that can help you lose weight in no time:

1) Broccoli

Broccoli is a low-carb vegetable. It's keto-friendly and versatile and is also recommended in the Mediterranean diet.

Broccoli is known to lower blood glucose levels and can improve insulin sensitivity in type 2 diabetes. Hundered grams of broccoli contains only seven grams of carbs. It's also rich in antioxidants, including Vitamin C. It's a fiber-rich food that protects the gut by promoting the growth of probiotic gut bacteria.

2) Zucchini

Zucchini is amazing for weight loss. It's amongst the best low-carb vegetables. Hundred grams of Zucchini contains only 3.1 grams of carbs. It also contains antioxidants and protects our cells from oxidative damage and can be consumed raw or cooked along with other foods.

3) Lettuce

Lettuces are popular and a good source of vitamins and minerals. They're known to be beneficial in preventing heart disease and used in burgers, salads, and sandwiches all around the globe.

They are also known to reduce blood glucose levels and help people struggling with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Hundred grams of lettuce contains just 2.9 grams of carbs.

4) Cucumber

Cucumbers are widely used in salads. They're extremely beneficial for weight loss, as they contain only 3.6 grams of carbs per hundred grams.

They are keto-friendly as well. Cucumbers also have anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. They're beneficial for people suffering from type 2 diabetes mellitus. Cucumbers can keep us hydrated and provide certain minerals.

5) Cauliflower

Cauliflowers are keto-friendly and can be used in several recipes as a substitute for cereals.

They can add bulk to the meal without increasing the calorific value. Hundred grams of cauliflower contains only five grams of carbohydrates. It also provides a good amount of dietary fiber and keeps our gut healthy and is known to help in reducing blood glucose levels as well.

6) Pepper

Bell peppers are also renowned for their weight loss benefits. They are low in carbs, so they do not cause fat gain. They are also known to help in reducing blood glucose in diabetic individuals.

They are rich in antioxidants, including ascorbic acid and other naturally occurring phytochemicals. They're tasty and add flavor to any dish they are added to. Bell peppers can be consumed raw as well. Peppers are popular in east Asian cooking. They are also used in various keto and paleo recipes.

Takeaway

The best weight loss results can be achieved by reducing the intake of carbohydrates. Carbs can increase the levels of glucose and insulin in the body. Increased levels of insulin is the main cause of fat gain.

While choosing vegetables, the composition of macronutrients has to be kept in mind. Most of the vegetables listed above are keto-friendly, paleo-friendly, and Mediterranean diet friendly.

A diet should consist of properly balanced macronutrients and micronutrients for optimal results. Regular exercise should also be included along with a weight-loss diet.

