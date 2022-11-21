6 Ways to Survive Mental Breakdown at Work

Surviving a mental breakdown can be difficult anywhere. Whether it's at home, workplace, or any other social setting, breakdowns can be unpredictable and can shake our emotions and thoughts. It's often a reminder that it's time to take care of our mental health and incorporate well-being strategies.

Your place of employment can be pleasurable, rewarding, difficult, or satisfying. However, it can also cause stress or anxiety, which can lead to a breakdown or other underlying mental health issues.

A mental breakdown is a mental health crisis brought on by a build-up of very stressful situations. According to research, the percentage of Americans who have felt on the edge of a mental breakdown has increased in the last 40 years.

Identifying the warning symptoms is crucial before starting treatment. By utilizing the therapies and support offered by such treatment programmes, you learn to manage your mental health difficulties and improve your quality of life.

Ways to Survive a Mental Breakdown at Work

Extremely high levels of stress and additional symptoms that have accumulated over time can lead to a mental breakdown.

These signs and symptoms can change based on person to person and the underlying issue. However, they typically include physical, behavioral, and psychological signs.

Here are six ways to survive a mental breakdown at work:

1) Identify your Triggers

Include coping skills to help you get through such circumstances once you've identified your triggers. That can entail finding a quiet area where you can rest, go for a brief stroll, stretch, or do breath exercises. While we may do that at home, it's also important to incorporate it in our workday routine.

2) Keep a Balanced Diet

A balanced diet can increase energy and keep you from feeling run down and exhausted.

Eat a lot of fruits, vegetables, and foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, as well as other whole meals. Avoid chemicals that can stress the body, such as alcohol, caffeine, and others. Using drugs or alcohol as a coping method can make mental health problems worse or result in addiction.

3) Take a Day Off

Karemera Dean @karemeradean One day we shall talk about how some NGOs that promote health and access to health care have employees who are on the verge of a mental breakdown because of the toxicity in the workplace. One day we shall talk about how some NGOs that promote health and access to health care have employees who are on the verge of a mental breakdown because of the toxicity in the workplace.

Many businesses offer mental health days as a significant bonus to encourage employee wellness and retention as they look for ways to lessen employee stress.

One way to help workers deal with work-related stress, minimize burnout, and concentrate on their emotional, spiritual, and mental welfare is to give them a mental health day.

The activities that make you feel better during this time include watching a movie, going out with friends, or cycling. A mental health day can offer a much-needed break to halt, reflect, and return with more vigor and clarity.

4) Live in the present

By focusing on the present, you can feel more content. (Image via Pexels/Christina Morillo)

We frequently become fixated on unsettling or depressing memories from the past or expend our energy worrying about the future. By doing so, we find that we're not fully in the present.

Hovering over things you cannot change or control can only make your misery and worry worse. These negative ideas may occasionally play a key role in leading to an emotional collapse. Start by being in charge of your thoughts, and practice being present in the moment.

5) Take One step at a time

Living without problems in the modern world is all but impossible. Additionally, sometimes seemingly unimportant events can lead to worries that linger and eventually result in a nervous breakdown at work or at home. Instead of continually coping with their impact, try to remove these stressful situations from your life.

Start by identifying a few things that routinely stress you out, such as meeting deadlines, and come up with a few strategies you can use to reduce that stress. You may, for instance, talk with your supervisor about lowering the deadlines or adding extra team members to your project.

6) Seek Help

Mental breakdowns are not uncommon. Seek help! (Image via Pexels/Christina Morillo)

Mental breakdowns are not uncommon in the workplace. Recognize that you do not have to suffer silently, and that you are not alone.

It's imperative to accept support, and it can be empowering. Recognize that experiencing anxiety, depression, mood swings, and panic attacks can be exhausting, and that trying to deal with them all on your own can be difficult. You can ask for support from friends, family, or a professional to help you recover.

Takeaway

There's no absolute right way to deal with a mental breakdown. Sometimes the best course of action is to discuss with your supervisor the approach you can both take to create a fruitful work environment for you.

Moreover, occasionally it entails giving yourself permission to cry uncontrollably in your lunch break and returning to work when you're ready.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes