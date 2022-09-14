5 streamers who had mental breakdowns during a livestream

With the advent of platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, streamers are often touted to be as mainstream as Hollywood celebrities or athletes. Many have broken the barriers of the screen and gone on to achieve great things while being streamers. However, with the limelight comes many drawbacks, unwanted attention, and minute supervision of every action of the creators.

Many streamers have fallen prey to such shortcomings due to the constant need to comply with the content-hungry audience. Major streamers are often looked upon and are expected to be on their best behavior at all times. This naturally imposes a lot of pressure, resulting in a breakdown.

Five times emotions had the better of streamers

1) JiDion

21-year-old American streamer Jidon "JiDion" is often considered among the platform's most laid-back and comical creators. However, in a recently uploaded stream on his 2nd channel, JiDion appeared to be in a visibly flustered state. A few minutes into the stream, the 21-year-old broke into tears as he stated that he was dissatisfied with the commercialized path of his career.

He further stated that he considered himself "sold out" and always catered to people who were not his channel's viewers. JiDion has also been involved in a controversy with Pokimane, resulting in his Twitch being deleted permanently.

2) Ninja

Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" is no stranger to having his emotions take control of himself on live streams. He has had rageful moments in the past. However, his latest breakdown appears to be the most unique and strangest. Earlier this month, while streaming Fortnite with SypherPK, the 31-year-old was seen rage quitting the game due to an enemy player using a rift-to-go.

Ninja @Ninja I just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where I just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where

After abruptly ending the stream, Ninja went on to remove his display pictures on his Twitter account and issued a statement exclaiming that he would be taking an indefinite break from streaming. However, he has since returned to streaming on various platforms.

3) LosPollosTV

(Timestamp: 1:50:45)

27-year-old Twitch streamer Louis "LosPollosTV" is the third addition to this list, courtesy of his hysterical rant with Canadian streamer Felix "xQc" earlier this year. While on stream with Adin Ross and xQc, the latter had described LosPollosTV as a "wack."

This led to a full-fledged argument between the streamer, his father, and the Canadian. Although xQc appeared to have said it in a jocular fashion, the pair did not take it that way and went ahead and made a full-on rant on "Juicer." Following the father-son duo's triggered response, xQc apologized to the streamers.

4) IShowSpeed

Darren "IShowSpeed" is presently the fastest growing streamer on YouTube. With over 11 million subscribers, he has garnered a large fan base. However, one of the primary reasons he has reached such rights of popularity is his constant raging and toxic demeanor.

In a stream uploaded in July, the Ohio-born content creator decided to get a tattoo of his chat's liking. The twist was that he would remain blindfolded for the entire process. Upon discovering that the artist had drawn a portrait of Messi on his wrist, the 19-year-old broke down and threw a massive fit. The tattoo remains on his arm to this day.

5) Greekgodx

Dimitri "Greekgodx" is a British streamer who has been among the most controversial figures within the internet community over the past few months. He received widespread scrutiny after making some derogatory and sexist remarks about women live on stream, resulting in his channel getting a suspension.

Dimitri is prone to having breakdowns and has taken multiple sabbaticals to fight his deteriorating mental health. In 2018, he went through a rough break-up with his then-girlfriend Kitty. The streamer ended up having a wild reaction in the stream, including abrupt screams and jitterings.

Edited by Srijan Sen