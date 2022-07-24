"Nobody is saying sh** in real life" - LosPollosTV rants over xQc's remark at him during Adin Ross' livestream

Louis "LosPollosTV" took to his Twitch stream to express a heated rant over what Felix "xQc" had said earlier in Adin Ross' stream. The entire drama began when the "Juicer" had jocularly described him as "wack." This comment resulted in LosPollosTV giving a vindictive rant over the Canadian streamer.

Louis was seen joining his father before giving an impassionate outcry over the entire situation and calling out xQc's insincere nature. He exclaimed:

"Nobody is saying sh** in real life."

LosPollosTV rages over the xQc situation

The 27-year-old streamer was visibly in a disturbed mood since the entire fiasco started. For context, Louis had joined Adin's stream while xQc and Andrew Tate were in the middle of an argument. The Italian-American streamer chose not to intervene between the duo's discussions.

The Canadian, however, took notice of his stance and called him out over his silence during the debate. Louis did not appear to have taken the accusation kindly as he lashed out at him.

xQc, however, apologized to him later before describing him as 'wack' once the latter left the meeting. LosPollosTV and his father later went on a 20-minute-long rant about how they felt pressed by the comment.

Joining Louis, his father also commented on how the duo were mistreated and felt humiliated in front of a live audience by xQc. He added:

"Let's do our show...Got a lot of people that wait every Thursday for us to do our show and we gotta deal with this f***ing nonsense. Are you f***ing kidding me?...

He further added after his son claimed to have been triggered:

You're triggered? These people wait every f***ing week, every Thursday for us to do this. I thought we're gonna hop on to be a couple fun little, couple little banter and...We gotta deal with this cr*p..."

Referring to xQc, LosPollosTV added:

"People say sh*t, and then they go 'oh no'...Nobody is saying sh*t in real life bro! Nobody is saying sh*t in real life!...I don't care how many followers you have..."

(Timestamp: 1:49:01)

He continued his rant by adding:

"You're gonna walk up to my face and go 'oh you're wack' or say some crazy sh*t...You're not saying that ever bro!"

He concluded with a scathing observation of the insipid nature of internet culture. He added that xQc would not make any remarks directly to his face due to a lack of character.

Fans reaction to Louis and Felix's situation

Fans shared their thoughts on the entire debacle after the video was clipped and shared on the popular subreddit, r/LivestreamFail. The majority of viewers commented that LosPollosTV had overreacted. Here are some of the observations that were made under the post:

Fans were mostly critical of him for his lack of understanding:

A couple of users also added that the content creator may have been clickbaiting:

Although Felix went out of his way to apologize to the streamer, it is to be seen if he provides any further response from his end regarding LosPollosTV's rant. With over 600K followers to his name, Luois' tirade was clipped and shared around different platforms. He also has a YouTube channel, where he was seen sharing the clip.

