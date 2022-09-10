"I feel like a ticking timebomb": YouTuber JiDion breaks down during Livestream, says he regrets selling out

Former Twitch streamer Jidon "JiDion" has been among the fastest-growing YouTubers on the platform. He has already collaborated with some of the biggest names on YouTube, including Logan Paul, KSI, and UK YouTube groups Sidemen and Beta Squad. However, his recent success appears to have come at the cost of Jidon's mental well-being.

In a recent live stream, while discussing his sponsorship deals and advertising strategies, he revealed that it has caused him to go through a lot of moral turpitude. According to the 24-year-old content creator, he never planned to be a "sell-out." He poignantly blurted out:

“I feel like a ticking timebomb.”

(Timestamp: 2:07)

JiDion shares heartfelt confession

In a recent live stream uploaded to his second channel, JiDionPremium, the streamer shared a poignant self-acctualisation account. Speaking to his chat, he said that he has been dissatisfied with the fact that his content has been swayed due to money. He exclaimed:

"I sold out man, f**king like. I'm valuing money and taking the easy route over things and it's sad because I just recently basically realized that I sold out, like, I feel like that's the saddest part about it like, I can even see that I was selling out."

He further stated that his dispute with Pokimane and subsequent Twitch ban was one of the starting points of his career, turning towards a different road. He said:

"I don't think I was ever supposed to be in the main spot light"

He added that with the limelight, he started to appease people outside his community. He further recounted that his collaborations with companies such as the NFL, has also made the streamer self-conscious.

He later reiterated in the video that his goal is to just be himself rather than emulating the success of others.

JiDion also shared a tweet expressing his plans to have more authentic content in the future:

Fans react to the heartfelt video

Fans shared an overwhelming amount of support towards the content creator. Being in the spotlight all the time can often be detrimental to the health of the creators. Here are some of the reactions that were shared under JiDion's tweet:

The 24-year-old is among the most popular pranksters in the YouTube community. He has made prank videos in notable locations such as the Center Court at Wimbledon, Harvard University and recently at Arthur Ashe Stadium (by getting a haircut during a match) during the 2022 US Open.

