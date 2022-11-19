6 Yoga Poses to Increase Hamstring Flexibility

Regular yoga practice can enhance hamstring flexibility and also improve its functions in everyday movements and sports performance.

Whether you are a runner trying to amp up your performance or a regular gym-goer trying to prevent pain and injuries during workouts, stiff hamstrings can limit your movements and lead to various problems. They can even lead to muscular imbalances, increase your chance of a leg injury, and even cause knee and low back pain.

Luckily, there are certain yoga poses that can loosen your hamstrings and strengthen your muscles so you can walk, run, and exercise without any pain. So, what are these asanas that let you stretch those stiff hamstrings? Well, here are a few of the best ones.

Yoga Poses for Hamstring Flexibility

Try the following poses in your next yoga session to ease tightness in your hamstrings. Be consistent in your practice to see exciting results.

1. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

To do this yoga pose correctly, stand tall with your feet together, raise your arms up and slowly move your upper body forward. Allow your hands to move down with your body and be very conscious of your head and neck—do not put pressure on your neck.

Try to hold your ankles while lengthening your spine or just grab your shins. If the position feels painful, slightly bend your knees and let your hands hang straight down. Breathe easily and hold the posture for a few seconds.

2. Seated Forward Fold (Paschimottasana)

Sit straight on the floor or mat and extend your legs straight in the front. Flex your feet and keep your toes pointed up. Move your arms straight up over your head and slowly start to bring them forward down your legs. Ensure that your back is straight as you move your hands down your legs. It is okay if your hands reach your knees or shins. Lengthen your spine and hold your posture while taking deep breaths. This yoga pose strengthens abdominal circulation.

3. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

To do this pose correctly, get on all fours with your legs and hands pressed firmly on the floor. Remember to keep your hands at shoulder-width distance and feet hip-width apart. Shift your weight evenly over your hands and legs and do not place weight on your shoulders. Allow your heels to sink to the floor and slowly lift your hips toward the ceiling. Hold the position and take deep breaths. Don’t move your head from side to side—keep it stable to avoid neck strain.

4. Reclined Big Toe Pose (Supta Padangusthasana)

Lie on your back with your legs extended straight in front of you. Bend your right knee and bring that leg toward your chest. To deepen the stretch, interlace your hands behind your right thigh and extend your leg straight up.

You can also use a yoga strap to modify this pose. Just wrap the strap around your right sole and hold on to either end. Extend your leg up and stretch as gently as you can. Make sure to keep your back flat and keep on breathing easily throughout the pose. Switch legs and repeat.

5. Side Lunge (Skandasana)

This yoga pose is dynamic and corrects spinal imbalance. Begin standing straight with your legs positioned in a wide stance and your arms on your sides. Bend your right knee while keeping your left leg straight and then flex your left foot so that your toes face up toward the ceiling. Press your left heel and right foot to keep your body lifted and stable. Lengthen your spine and place your hands on your chest in anjali mudra, or bring them over your head. Repeat the pose on the other side.

6. Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)

Start this yoga pose by standing up tall and positioning your feet at shoulder-width apart, or slightly wider. Keep your right toe toward your body and turn your left leg out from your hip so that your legs are now in a triangle shape. Raise your arms up, slowly hinge at your waist, and move your left hand in the same direction as your left foot.

As you do this, make sure to keep your spine absolutely straight. Tilt your upper body so that your right hand reaches up and your left hand reaches down. Keep your abdomen engaged and chest up at all times. Hold the posture, and then switch sides.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned poses are sure to reduce tightness in your hamstrings and help you achieve good flexibility. You can also use props such as yoga straps, blocks, and pillows to do the poses conveniently.

While practicing these asanas, however, just remember to stretch gently and not force your muscles to twist and bend unduly. You need to feel the stretch but not make you feel uncomfortable or dizzy. Also, avoid stretching your muscles too far and too fast, as this can make them even tighter and lead to injuries as well.

