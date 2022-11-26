6 Yoga Postures to Detoxify Your Gut

The right yoga postures can help detoxify the gut by eliminating impurities and boosting blood flow.

With the onset of the festive season, you can overindulge in food and drinks, which can seriously affect the gut. You don't need to try a crazy diet or cleanse to detoxify the gut. Incorporation of simple yoga postures in your diet routine can do the job.

Best Gut-detoxifying Yoga Postures

We have created a list of six amazing and best yoga postures to help detoxify your gut:

1) Tiger Curl (Phalakasana)

It's an underutilized yoga posture that can help detoxify the gut by getting rid of toxins and toning the body.

How to do the yoga posture?

Begin in a conventional downward facing dog pose. Firmly press onto your hands to drive your left knee to your chest. Drop your head to the ground, keeping the core engaged.

Maintain your body balance on the toes of your right leg and both hands. Drive the left leg straight backward like in the one legged downward pose. Repeat before swapping legs and continuing.

2) Three Legged Downward Facing Dog

It's an effective yoga posture to boost blood circulation and help get rid of toxins from the body.

How to do the yoga posture?

Begin in a conventional downward facing dog position with both feet and palms flat on the ground and hips pointing to the air. The neck and head should be hanging freely to the ground.

Bring your head to your chest, and stretch your arms, legs, and hips outward. Raise your right leg in the air to feel the stretch. Take a deep breath before bringing your leg back to the starting position. Swap sides, and repeat.

3) Chair Twist Pose

It's one of the best yoga postures for detoxification of the gut and building significant strength.

How to do the yoga posture?

Bring your body into the chair pose by standing in an upright position, with your hands clasped together in front of the chest in the prayer pose. Squat down by bending your knees and driving your hips to the back.

Hook your right elbow to the outside of your left thigh, and twist your torso to the left side. Hold before repeating on the other side.

4) Seated Twist

This pose can improve your digestive health, which will help improve your gut health. This pose can also improve posture.

How to do the yoga posture?

Begin in a seated position on the ground, with your spine lengthened. Position your left hand on the floor behind you, with your palm flat. Hook your right elbow to the outside of your left knee before twisting towards your left side.

Twist to the sides with your upper body, keeping your lower body unmoved. Hold for a moment before bringing your torso back to the starting position. Swap sides, and repeat.

5) Wide Legged Forward Bend

It's amongst the advanced yoga postures to help you lose weight and improve gut health.

How to do the yoga posture?

Begin the yoga pose by opening your legs widely and keeping the spine lengthened. Gently position your palms on your hips before folding forward from above the hips, keeping the back long.

You may place your palms on the floor just underneath your shoulders. You may also press your forearms on the ground for a greater stretch. Hold before gently releasing.

6) Legs Up The Wall Pose

This is a restorative yoga posture that can enhance digestive health and calm the body.

How to do the yoga posture?

Begin in a seated position facing the wall before lowering your upper torso to the ground and straightening both legs, with the soles of the feet pointed to the ceiling.

If you have tight hips or hamstrings, you can position either a pillow or rolled-up blanket underneath your hips. Place the hips as close to the wall as you can, with the palms either on the sides or kept gently on the stomach. Hold before gently releasing.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga postures are among the best and most effective ones to help detoxify the gut.

The twists, bends, and inversions can help in gut detoxification by eliminating impurities and improving the digestive system. These yoga postures also provide numerous other benefits, including increasing strength, improving flexibility, and enhancing posture.

