7 Best Barbell Exercises To Get Big Biceps Like Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig and James Bond: the actor and the character have created history together. Craig's physical transformation for his role in 007 is unparalleled. The 54-year-old actor outdid himself for his latest James Bond movie, which was released in 2021: No Time to Die.

At the time, he was 52, but he went through a gruelling year-long physical preparation. Craig has always aimed to surpass his previous iteration rather than 'getting back into Bond shape' for which, his preparation has to be more demanding every time he gears up for a Bond movie.

Daniel Craig's chiseled biceps are amazingly built. Let's take a look at some barbell exercises that'll help you shape your biceps like Daniel Craig.

Best Barbell Exercises To Get Big Biceps like Daniel Craig

Here are seven barbell exercises to help you get biceps like Daniel Craig:

1) Standing Barbell Biceps Curl

The standing barbell curl is a basic workout that engages the bicep muscles effectively and can help you build bigger arms and biceps like Daniel Craig.

Here's how you do it:

After you have loaded the weight, grab it with an underhand grip, keeping your hands just outside your hips while standing.

Keep your chest up, elbows tucked at your sides, your core tight and back straight, and curl your arms till your biceps are squeezed.

Pause for a brief moment, and straighten your arms to complete your first rep.

Do 3-4 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

2) Prone Incline Barbell Biceps Curl

The prone incline barbell biceps curl is a good exercise to help you get that burn in your biceps while putting lesser stress on your lower back.

It's done as follows:

The bench should be at a 30-45 degree incline. Place a bar of your choosing under the head of the bench.

Lie prone on the bench from the neck down. Keep your head above, and your arms straight below your shoulders to grab the bar.

Use an underhand grip to hold the bar firmly, and brace your upper body.

Curl your arms so that your palms are in front of your shoulders, and you feel the squeeze in your biceps.

Hold the position for a brief moment, and uncurl your arms to complete your first rep.

Complete 2-3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

3) Barbell Reverse Bicep Curl

This barbell exercise is a good variation to strengthen your biceps, triceps and forearms. Here's how it's done:

Prepare the EZ bar for lifting by putting some weight plates on it.

Use an overhand grip to grab it firmly, with your palms facing your thighs.

Stand upright, with a straight back and your chest up.

Curl your arms upwards till you feel the squeeze in your biceps.

Hold the position for a brief moment, and lower the bar down till your arms are straight to complete your first rep.

Perform two sets of eight to ten reps.

4) Barbell Preacher Curl

The preacher curl is one of the better exercises that can help you increase your strength and size over time.

It's done as follows:

Seat yourself at the table of a preacher curl bench.

Insert weights of your choice into an EZ bar, and using an underhand grip, grab it keeping both your hands hip-width apart.

Your triceps should be firmly rested on the bench.

Curl your arms upwards till your biceps are squeezed.

Hold the position for a brief moment, and return to the start.

Perform two sets of 8-10 reps or as directed by your trainer.

5) Barbell Drag Curl For Biceps

The barbell drag curl can help you build mass gradually and is a fun and unique addition to your training. If you want biceps like Daniel Craig, this exercise can help you get them.

Here's how you do it:

Stand upright in a shoulder-width stance, with your arms straight out in front of you, holding a barbell with an underhand grip.

Breathe in; brace your core, and curl your arms toward your shoulders. In this curl, your elbows should move slightly backward at the same time.

Return to the starting position once your arms are fully flexed. That will complete one rep.

Perform twk sets of 8-10 reps or as directed by your trainer.

6) Underhand Grip Barbell Bent-Over Row

This compound barbell workout can strengthen your biceps, and is good to include if you want chiselled biceps like Daniel Craig.

It's done as follows:

After loading the desired weight into the bar, using an underhand grip, grab it firmly, with your hands just outside your hips. Assume a shoulder-width stance.

After bracing your abdominal muscles, bend at your hips, and bring your torso forward, keeping your arms straight below your chest.

Pull the bar towards your stomach so that your elbows are raised upwards.

You’ll feel your back and biceps engaged at the top of the row.

Pause; lower your arms, and return to the starting position to complete one repetition.

Do the number of reps as directed by your trainer.

7) Barbell High Pull

The Barbell High Pull is a good full-body workout that activates and engages your upper and lower body muscles, especially your arms, back and shoulders.

Here's how you do it:

Load your barbell with the desired weight. Use an overhand grip to grab it, keeping your hands hip-width apart.

Stand upright, and assume a shoulder-width stance; this is your starting position.

Bend at your hips, keeping your arms straight and just outside your knees.

Pull the barbell quickly towards your neck, and try to reach as high as possible. You will feel the work in your biceps, upper trap and shoulders.

Hold the position for a brief moment at the top, and reverse the same movement to complete your first repetition.

Do the number of reps as directed by your trainer.

These barbell exercises should help you get robust biceps like Daniel Craig.

LIVE POLL Q. Which is your favorite barbell exercise to bulk up? Standing barbell bicep curls Barbell reverse bicep curls 0 votes so far