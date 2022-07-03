7 Best Barbell Exercises to Get a Tiny Waist Like Betty Brosmer

Betty Brosmer, also popularly referred to as ’the girl with impossible waist’, is a popular physical fitness expert and former bodybuilder. She was also a popular commercial model in the 1950s, who knew how to turn heads.

Known for her curvaceous figure, bright smile and blonde hair, Brosmer was much more than that, though. Steven Sullivan described the model as a striking beauty with a glow that could be found in none else. Also known as the “First Lady of Fitness”, Brosmer built quite an impressive career in both bodybuilding and modelling.

Getting a tiny waist like Brosmer's will require nothing short of an arduous training regimen along with a proper diet.

Barbell Exercises for Tiny Waist like Betty Brosmer

We have rounded up a list of barbell exercises that can help you get a tiny waist like Betty Brosmer. These seven exercises can help in cinching your waist along with strengthening your core muscles:

1) Romanian Deadlift

The Romanian Deadlift is one of the most important barbell exercises that can boost your overall health. This barbell exercise works on your back and abs, and minimises stress. The movement of this exercise completely engages the core and helps in toning the waist.

Additionally, the Romanian Deadlift can also help in building the strength of the lower back along with trimming the fat from the core region. You must add a Romanian Deadlift to your workout routine to get a tiny waist like Betty Brosmer's.

2) Barbell Squats

The Barbell Squat is a dynamic exercise that works on several muscle groups simultaneously.

There are different variations of Barbell Squats you can do as per your fitness goal. However, the most beneficial variation to get a tiny waist is the front squats. The front barbell squats engage the muscles of your hips, thighs and core.

Furthermore, Barbell squats help in burning a great number of calories along with toning the lower body. That can help attain the goal of getting a cinched waist like Brosmer's.

3) Barbell Hip Thrusts

Barbell hip thrusts can help you get a curvaceous body like Betty Brosmer's. This barbell exercise helps target the muscles of your hips and enhance the mobility of the body.

That provides multiple benefits, including preparing for more advanced barbell workouts, and helping with daily activities, such as walking and climbing.

4) Barbell Bent Over Row

This is one of the most efficient barbell exercises that can help you get a curvaceous figure and tiny waist like Betty Brosmer's. Besides working on cinching the waist, this exercise also engages your back, arms, shoulders and glutes.

Incorporating the barbell bent over a row in the regular workout regimen can help in getting a tiny waist by toning your body and trimming the fat. It also helps in burning a high number of calories.

5) Barbell Rollout

This barbell exercise targets your abdominal muscles, lats, glutes, shoulders and hamstrings. This exercise is quite effective in getting a tiny waist like Brosmer's, as it targets all the muscles in your core region. Just like other barbell exercises, this exercise also helps trim the fat from the core region and sculpt your body.

Additionally, this barbell exercise can also help enhance the lumbar positioning of the body along with improving coordination.

6) Barbell Lunges

Besides helping you get a cinched waist and burn a decent amount of calories, barbell lunges tend to have several other benefits.

This barbell exercise can help in enhancing your functional movement and provide a better balance. This is a unilateral exercise that helps in building the overall coordination of the body.

Furthermore, this barbell exercise also helps establish the superior symmetry of the body and correcting any muscle imbalances.

7) Barbell Good Morning

This barbell exercise works on various muscles of the body, including the posterior chain and lower body. Not only does this exercise help in toning the body and getting a cinched waist like Betty Brosmer,'s but it also helps build strength in the body.

This barbell exercise can also help in enhancing hip mobility, allowing for better everyday movements.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned barbell exercises can help you get a curvaceous body and tiny waist like Betty Brosmer's. However, these exercises alone are not enough. You'll also need to maintain a phenomenal diet to fuel your muscles and keep track of your calories.

Getting a tiny waist like Brosmer's also require a certain commitment and dedication. However, with consistency in your diet and workout, you can bring substantial changes to your waist.

