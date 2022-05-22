7 Best Battle Rope Exercises to Build Core Strength

If you've ever visited a gym, you've most likely seen someone throwing thick, heavy ropes around. Those are battle ropes, and they aren't just for show.

They've been around since the mid-90s, and popularity has grown to the point where practically every gym now has a set. There's a rationale for this widespread acceptance. Throwing these thick, heavy ropes is a brutally effective workout.

Battle ropes are a type of rope that many people use for high-intensity strength-building and calorie-burning activity. While it may appear simple to swing a rope up and down, you'd be amazed how difficult it is to lift and move such huge ropes for more than a few seconds.

Battle rope exercises to develop core

There are other exercises to pick from, but start with the below mentioned seven trainer-recommended moves:

1) Jumping power slams

Power slams provide an overall plyometric burn that quickly exhausts your muscles. When you add an explosive lower-body aspect, the benefits are amplified even more. Here are the steps you should follow to do the jumping power slams:

Face the anchor with your feet shoulder-width apart in a quarter squat.

Holding one end of the rope in each hand, lower the combat ropes to your sides, arms outstretched.

Lower yourself into a squat; strengthen your core, and leap high into the air, lifting both hands overhead.

Forcefully crash the ropes against the ground in a wave motion as you softly return to a squat.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Do 3-4 sets, with 30-second breaks in between.

2) Squat to shoulder press

Strengthen your lower body and abs while strengthening your shoulders. As it uses the same regions as the thrusters or clean and jerk, this action is extremely advantageous for barbell athletes.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do the squat to shoulder press properly:

Begin by stepping slightly wider than the hip-width separation.

Hold the knots on your shoulders with very minimal slack on the rope, and squat down.

As you stand back up, straighten your arms by pressing the ropes overhead.

As you sink back into a squat, lower the ropes to the tops of your shoulders in one continuous motion.

Rep for 10-20 reps; rest for 60 seconds before doing 3-4 sets.

3) Battle rope rotational slams

Rotational Slams are similar to overhead slams in that they enhance strength and power while also adding rotation, which strengthens your obliques and transverse abdominal muscles.

Here are the steps you should follow to do the battle rope rotational slams:

Anchor a 50-foot rope with a two-inch diameter.

Keeping your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees, and face the anchor.

Having your palms facing in, grab the rope's ends.

Grasp the ropes on the left side of your body, and brace your core.

Raise your arms high, and slam the ropes to the right of your body with force.

Rep on the opposite side.

Do 3x10 reps on each side.

4) Battle Rope Jump Lunge Slams

Battle Rope Jump Lunge Slams help strengthen jumping ability and generate explosive force in the legs.

Follow the below mentioned steps to perform battle rope jump lunge slams correctly:

Anchor a 50-foot rope with a two-inch diameter.

With your palms facing in, grab the rope's ends.

Jump up and swap your feet so that you can land with your left leg back in a Reverse Lunge.

Continue alternating; be sure to maintain proper form, and lunge deep.

Throughout the action, hold your head and chest erect.

Do 3x5 reps on each leg.

5) Battle Rope Claps

Battle Rope Claps target muscle endurance. They should be done quickly over a long length of time. The biceps, anterior deltoids, chest and core are all targeted in this exercise.

Follow the below mentioned steps to perform the battle rope claps:

Anchor a 1.5-inch-diameter 40-foot rope.

Having your palms facing in, grab the rope's ends.

With your feet shoulder-width apart and knees bent, face the anchor.

Externally rotate your shoulders, and separate the ropes in each hand.

Internally twist your shoulders quickly, and bring the ropes in each hand toward each other.

Maintain a firm core by keeping your elbows close to your sides.

Maintain your form by alternating in and out as quickly as possible.

6) Battle Rope Circles

Battle Rope Circles, like Battle Rope Claps, focus on shoulder internal and external rotation, which helps to increase deltoid and forearm strength.

Here are the steps you should follow to do battle rope circles:

Anchor a 1.5-inch-diameter 40-foot rope.

With your palms facing in, grab the rope's ends.

With your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent, face the anchor.

Rotate your shoulders from the outside in, moving the rope in circles away from each other.

Inwardly rotate your shoulders, moving the rope in circles in front of you.

Maintain a firm core by keeping your elbows close to your sides.

7) Battle Rope Russian Twists

You may have tried Russian twists with a dumbbell or medicine ball, but controlling the movement of a constantly undulating rope makes this ab exercise considerably more difficult.

Here are the steps you should follow to do battle rope Russian twists:

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and heels down to complete the combat rope Russian twists.

Position yourself so that the rope's ends are just outside your right hip.

Hold one end in each hand such that your left-hand spans across your body, and your hands and ropes are in contact.

Throughout the workout, keep your hands together and the ropes moving in lockstep.

Lean back slightly to activate your core while keeping your body straight.

