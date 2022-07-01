7 Best Exercises for Men to Get Rid of Love Handles

Love handles can be one of the peskiest hurdles to achieving that aesthetic body many men strive for.

This subcutaneous fat just above the belt region can be quite troublesome to get rid of and takes more than a few leg lifts and crunches to achieve so. While love handles do not pose any immediate health problems, you will need different exercises to shed them.

We have rounded up some of the best and most effective exercises that will help you burn calories and blast fat for shedding those love handles.

Effective Exercises for Men to Get Rid of Love Handles

Here are seven exercises to help men get rid of love handles:

1) Battle Rope Waves

There are different variations of the battling rope waves you can incorporate into your workout regimen.

It can act as a killer cardio workout to help in trimming the love handles as well as providing a good upper-body workout.

How to do it?

Grasp the ends of the rope with your hands, and keep them at an extended arm length in front of your waistline.

With a tightened core, alternatively lower and raise the rope with each arm explosively. Repeat while alternating the sides.

2) Burpees

Burpees is of the most effective complete body workouts that can help men get rid of their love handles. Moreover, burpees will also help in working on the glutes, arms, core and back.

How to do it?

Start in the standing position with your legs apart. Descend into the squat position, and keep your hand on the floor in front of you.

Kick your feet backwards, and assume the plank position. Complete a single push on the floor.

Push yourself back into the jumping position, and jump back into the standing position with your arms raised. Repeat.

3) Weighted Russian Twists

Incorporating weighted Russian Twists into your workout routine can speed up the process of getting rid of love handles by tightening your mid-section and trimming the fat from this area. It can also help in burning a high amount of calories and provide a full body workout.

How to do it?

Start off with a seated position while angling your torso at forty-five degrees from the floor, and hover your legs a few feet above the ground with your knees bent.

Grasp any weighted play or medicine ball in front of your body. Slowly twist your torso towards one side. Swap, and repeat.

4) Box Jump

This is a seasoned exercise that can help in burning calories as well as getting rid of love handles. Additionally, box jumps can also help in increasing the speed and power of your body.

How to do it?

Position a box in front of your body. While bringing up the arms, slightly bend the knees, and drop down.

With the momentum, propel your body upwards onto the box while swinging your arms in front of you. Softly land on the box with both feet and slightly bent knees. Return to the starting position, and repeat.

5) Plank

Plank targets all your core muscles and also help in building a strong core. It can also help men get rid of love handles by trimming the fat from the back and abdominal region.

How to do it?

Position yourself on all fours on the ground, with your shoulders just above your hands and hips just above the knees.

Extend your legs backwards, and with a tightened core, hold your body straight above the ground. With a straight back, hold the plank position for a few moments.

6) Dumbbell Bulgarian Squat

This exercise helps in targeting the core muscles and trimming the love handles in men. Additionally, it can also help in targeting the calves, hamstrings and shin muscles.

How to do it?

Position one leg behind you on the bench while clutching the dumbbells near your body.

Drop down by flexing your front knee till your back knee touches the ground below the hip. Drive back to the initial position, and repeat.

7) Sledgehammer Overhead Strike

This is a dynamic exercise that can help in developing the power and strength in your body in a functional way along with helping men trim their love handles. This exercise can also help in working on coordination by targeting several joint movements.

How to do it?

Grasp the sledgehammer in both hands. Raise the hammer around your head, and bring it in front of your body. Repeat.

Bottom Line

If you want to get rid of love handles, it's important to incorporate the complete body fat burning exercises.

The aforementioned exercises can provide your body with a complete workout along with targeting the core muscles and shedding those love handles. However, remember that a healthy diet and body rest are also important for gaining the full benefits of exercise.

