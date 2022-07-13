How To Use Dumbbells: 7 Best Exercises You Can Do Using Dumbbells

Dumbbells are one of the most versatile tools in the gym. They can be used for almost any type of exercise, from biceps curls and shoulder presses to squats and deadlifts.

In this article, we'll go over how to use dumbbells and have a look some great exercises you can do using dumbbells.

How To Use Dumbbells

To start using your dumbbells, you need to know how to use them. There are many different ways you can hold and use them, but we'll start with the most basic and work our way up from there.

The first way is an alternating grip; one hand holds the dumbbell and then releases it before gripping again with another hand for each rep. This is a good starting point for beginners. That's because it allows you to get comfortable holding heavier weights without worrying about getting injured, as there's less stress on any one muscle group at once than if both hands were gripping together at any given time.

The second way is an overhand grip (palms facing up), where your palms face away from you while holding onto those precious little weights. This method emphasises stabilising muscles, so make sure not to move too fast. Remember: safety first.

Lastly comes the underhand grip (palms facing down), which adds extra strain onto the biceps as well as triceps due to their location in the arm/shoulder area. However, some people may prefer this method over others depending on what they want out of their workout session.

Best Exercises You Can Do With Dumbbells

Here's a look at the seven best exercises you can do with dumbbells:

1) Bicep Curls

Here's how to do bicep curls:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing forward.

With elbows bent to 90 degrees and hands at your sides, slowly curl the weights up towards your shoulders as far as you can go without locking out your elbows. Pause briefly, and slowly lower the biceps back down to their starting position.

Benefits of Biceps Curl:

Bicep curls work the muscles in your upper arm (biceps) by stretching them from side to side during movement.

Strengthening this area helps improve strength not just when lifting but also when carrying groceries or other heavy objects from place to place.

This exercise is important for injury prevention, as it strengthens muscles that help stabilise joints and prevent injury due to overuse.

2) Overhead Extensions

Here's how to do tricep extensions:

Use a dumbbell in one hand.

Use your other hand to support your chest so that it doesn't rock back and forth.

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and hold the dumbbells at your sides.

Bend your elbows, and bring the weight to your shoulders.

Extend your arms straight up overhead. Do not lock out at the elbow; keep it slightly bent as you extend.

Lower back down to the starting position, keeping the elbows slightly bent throughout. Perform a few reps.

3) Squats

Dumbbell squats are a good exercise to strengthen your legs. To do them, hold a pair of dumbbells at arm's length, and stand with feet spread slightly more than shoulder-width apart.

Lower into a squat position till your thighs are parallel to the floor or lower. Return to a standing position by pushing off with your heels and contracting the muscles in your legs. Perform three sets of ten repetitions each.

You should always use dumbbells, as they help you maintain proper balance and form by constantly forcing you to support yourself. You should also use weights that are comfortable so that they won't cause any strain on your back or joints.

Make sure your movement is slow and controlled, as that will help you activate your quadriceps more effectively.

4) Shoulder Press

The shoulder press is an exercise that works the deltoid region but also engages your triceps and chest. For this lift to be performed correctly, you need to choose the right dumbbells and perform them with proper form.

To do this exercise, follow these steps:

Place feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart with toes pointing straight ahead rather than turned outwards slightly like they would be during squats or deadlifts

Stand with your head facing forward directly.

Lift both the dumbbells up and over your head.

Bring them down to shoulder level, but be mindful not to hyper-extend.

Perform a few reps.

5) Bent-Over Rows

To perform this exercise, follow these steps:

Stand holding a pair of dumbbells at your sides with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Bend forward from the hips till your back is almost parallel to the floor and your arms hang straight down.

Your knees should be bent slightly but not locked out. Inhale as you raise the dumbbells up along a diagonal path till they reach shoulder height (the weights should point diagonally towards each other)..

Squeeze your shoulder blades together at the top of the movement, and lower under control till there's no slack between reps before starting again.

6) Lunges

To perform a lunge, hold a dumbbell in each hand with your arms straight down at your sides.

Step forward with one foot, keeping your back straight. Lower down till the front thigh is parallel to the floor, but don’t let it touch the ground.

Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other leg.

7) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are one of the most popular exercises for building strength and muscle. It is also a great exercise to improve your core, balance and posture. While most people tend to use a barbell, you can use dumbbells as well.

Simply keep the dumbbells at shoulder distance, and lower them while hinging your hips.

Push back up by drilling your feet into the ground and locking out.

Takeaway

Working out using dumbbells is a great way to exercise. In this article, we outlined the seven best exercises you can do with dumbbells.

These exercises will help improve your strength and make you look better. These are great options if you're new to the gym or simply looking to avoid using barbells and other equipment.

