7 Best Kettlebell Exercises to Get a Lean Body Like Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is known for her incredible physique. The model and designer is a real inspiration for women who want to achieve lean, firm, but healthy-looking muscles and lose weight to make them feel confident.

However, Teigen isn't just a good-looking girl – she also knows what it takes to get into the best shape of your life.

Although she doesn’t like sweaty workouts, she knows that exercise is important for her physical health and makes sure to stay active. When she needs to increase the intensity of her workout regimen, she trains with celebrity trainer Simone de la Rue.

So, if you want to look like Chrissy Teigen, you should focus on these seven killer workouts

Kettlebell Workouts to Get a Lean Body Like Chrissy Teigen

1) Kettlebell Swing

This exercise is a great way to improve muscle strength and cardiovascular fitness. While your shoulders and arms will help, your hips and legs should be doing most of the work.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, keeping your abdominal muscles engaged, rolling your shoulders back, pushing your hips back and keeping bent knees.

Grab a kettlebell with both hands. Inhale, and pull back quickly till your wrists are between your thighs, and the kettlebell is slightly behind your legs.

Exhale as you swing upward and out in front of you with an explosive forward movement with your hips.

2) Goblet Squat

Squats are an excellent lower-body exercise that works a wide range of muscles. Quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes and abdominal muscles all get worked in this exercise.

Here's how you do it:

Stand with your feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, toes pointed out slightly, and hold a kettlebell with both hands around the sides of the handle. Keep it close to your chest.

Slowly bend both knees, and use your leg muscles to raise yourself to your starting posture.

3) Lunge

Kettlebell lunges work your glutes, quads and hamstrings in the same way as traditional lunges do. They're also a great balance workout.

They're done as follows:

Stand with your feet together, and hold a kettlebell in your right hand.

Keep your shoulders back and chest upright while slowly stepping forward with your left leg, bending at the knee while keeping your right foot in place.

Raise your body to a standing position by pushing up with your forward leg.

4) Push ups

This kettlebell push-up is a version of the push-up that is intended to strengthen the chest muscles. When you do push up, you extend the range of motion.

It's done as follows:

If you find that your wrists are bending or not able to support your weight while performing pushups, come to a halt.

Place two kettlebells on the floor.

Take a pushup position while holding the handles.

Lower your body toward the floor keeping your core engaged, back straight and upper body tight.

Exhale, and drive your body up through your legs as you stand up when your chest is even with the handles.

5) Russian Twist

The Russian twist can be performed with a weighted medicine ball or a barbell plate.

It's done as follows:

Sit on the floor with your legs folded and your feet flat on the floor.

Lean back with both hands on the handle, making a 45-degree angle with the floor.

Swing the kettlebell across your body while you rotate your torso from right to left.

6) Bulgarian Split Squat

The Bulgarian split squat is beneficial to both glutes and hamstrings. With only a modest stretch of the hip flexor in your back, your front glute should feel the most work.

Here's how it's done:

In each hand, hold a kettlebell. Begin by placing your right foot's toes on a knee-high step deck, bench, box, stair or chair.

Maintain a straight left leg.

Make sure your left foot is far enough out so that your knee stays precisely over your ankle when you descend your hips.

Lower your pelvis to the ground by bending your left leg and squeezing your right glute.

To straighten your left knee, press your left heel into the ground.

7) Shoulder-to-Shoulder Press

It's not only a fun method to mix up your upper-body workouts and hit your shoulders in a new way, but it also necessitates some extra core muscle engagement to keep the offset load in place.

It's done as follows:

Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, knees slightly bent, and both hands on a kettlebell's bell component. Position the equipment in front of your right shoulder by bending your elbows.

Lower it to the front of the left shoulder after pressing it overhead. Continue with each rep, rotating shoulders.

Bottom Line

Chrissy Teigen looks amazing, but she's no fitness professional. If you plan to use any equipment in your training, be sure to consult with a professional first. The seven exercises mentioned above are designed to work most muscles of the body and are great beginner exercises.

