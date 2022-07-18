7 Best Outdoor Exercises to Lose Thigh Fat in Men

Do you feel uneasy because of thigh fat? Although excess weight can be distributed uniformly across the body, you might have more fat in some areas than others, such as your thighs.

Like any other body fat, thigh fat is not primarily determined by gender. It's a problem for both men and women to lose this unpleasant and irritating fat, which is particularly uncomfortable when walking.

It's time to get rid of the obnoxious, obstinate upper leg fat so that you can boldly walk without your thighs bumping into one another.

For many males, the inner thigh region can be a significant anxiety trigger, but hold on to your optimism. Within the limitations of your genetic potential, adding muscle and reducing body fat can help you get more toned legs.

How Can Men Lose Thigh Fat?

Here's a look at six exercises to help men reduce thigh fat:

1) Lunges with Weights

Weighted lunges provide additional training for the buttocks and upper leg muscles.

Here’s how to do it:

Hold two dumbbells.

Hang your arms at your sides while standing straight and holding a dumbbell in each hand. Your feet should be somewhat closer together than shoulder-width, and palms should be facing your thighs (hammer grip).

Land on the heel of one leg after lunging (taking a large stride forward), with the bent knee one to two inches above the ground or till the front thigh is parallel to the floor.

The knee of the forward-moving leg shouldn't extend past the tips of the toes.

Take a breath as you descend. When standing on your toes, bend your back leg at the knee.

Exhale, and take a step back to where you started. Do it again with the opposite leg and hand. One set requires 10–20 repetitions. Perform two to three sets.

2) Skater

It can be performed at a faster pace for a stronger cardiac benefit or more slowly with an emphasis on range of motion. In any case, you'll tone your abdominals and glutes, and lose thigh fat.

Here's how to do it:

Stand with your feet parallel, knees slightly bent and abs tight.

Push off with your right leg, and hop to the left.

Land on your left leg, and cross your right leg behind you in a slight curtsy lunge that's hinged forward at the hip.

The first full rep is done by hopping back to the right side.

3) Standing Calf Raise

The calf gastrocnemius muscle is the focus of standing calf raises, which helps get rid of thigh fat.

Here's how it's done:

Put your feet on an elevated surface, such as a single step or the side of a bench, so that the heels hang out at the end, and the toes rest on the edge. Have someone close by to grasp on to or some steady support.

Raise your heels up by stretching your ankles and pointing your toes while maintaining balance by grabbing the surrounding support.

Return the heels to their starting place. Do that ten times for a full set to complete one rep.

4) Burpees

This full-body movement aids in thigh fat reduction.

Here's how it's done:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart as you stand.

Your arms should be at your sides, and weight should be on your heels.

Knees should be bent as you press your hips back.

Squat down by lowering your body.

Put your hands right inside and in front of your feet on the ground. Put more of your weight on them.

Jump, and gently land in a plank position on the balls of your feet.

From your head to your heels, make sure your body is erect.

Step back with your feet so that they touch the ground slightly outside of your hands.

Jump while raising your arms in the air.

5) Running

Running emphasises the mobility of the entire body. Therefore, run for 30 to 40 minutes each day if you wish to reduce your thigh fat. Beginners should start with fast walking before moving on to running.

6) Cycling

Cycling is a great exercise for your lower calf and leg muscles, as well as for shredding thigh fat. You'll also find that cycling outside is considerably more enjoyable than doing the same on a stationary bike at the gym.

Try choosing difficult routes and trails to put more strain on your muscles, such as steep climbs, and riding more quickly on straight roads to improve your calorie expenditure.

7) Jump Rope

One of the simplest exercises to reduce thigh fat is a jump rope routine. You won't need to exhaust yourself in the gym by performing any demanding activities.

Incorporating jumping rope into your regular workout routine is a fun way to stay in shape. To burn off all the calories from a candy bar, all you need to do is jump continuously for 15 to 20 minutes while holding your rope.

