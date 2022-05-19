7 Best Resistance Sprint Drills to Increase Your Speed

Resistance bands are an excellent training tool for those starting out on their fitness journey, as well as mobile travellers and those looking to improve their workouts. These are also an excellent technique to increase your quickness, speed and agility in other sports.

Speed resistance bands are lightweight, cost less than other types of workout equipment and can be used for many exercises.

Resistance sprint drills are not the same as regular runs. You can enhance your running speed, and break or prevent a plateau and use these sprint exercises for speed.

Resistance sprint drills provide additional resistance, allowing you to create tougher enviroments for your muscles. When you run while wearing resistance sprint bands, you'll notice improved leg strength, speed, leap height and response time.

Amazing resistance sprint drills for speed training

Focusing on durability, strength, explosive power and flexibility can help runners and track competitors improve their running and sprinting speeds. Leg drive and hip flexor strength are key to increasing stride length and frequency in runners.

Resistance sprint drills are an excellent training tool for improving quickness, as they add resistance to each workout phase, forcing athletes to work harder.

Check out this list of the seven best resistance sprint drills:

1) Band resisted broad jumps

Resistance bands are an excellent way to boost explosive power, jump height, distance and speed. That's why the band resisted broad jumps are one of the most efficient resistance sprint drills.

Here are the steps you should follow:

Place the resistance band around your waist after anchoring it to a fixed stationary item that will not shift or move approximately hip-waist height.

Extend the band till it's taut but not strained. Spread your feet out to about a hip-width distance apart.

To begin the activity, raise your arms over your head, and swing them down vigorously. Step forward with both feet at the same time, and land with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Perform three to five sets of four to five repetitions.

2) Weighted sled pulls

Sled pulls can also be done with your sprint training resistance bands for speed enhancement. They are also a great addition to resistance sprint drills.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do sled pulls properly:

Attach one end of your resistance bungee belt to a weighted sled and the other end to yourself. Start with no extra weight on your sled till you're comfortable with it.

Sprint at maximum speed for 45 seconds.

Have 6-8 minutes of rest

Rep five times.

3) Banded hip flexion

The psoas major, iliacus, rectus femoris, pectineus and sartorius muscles are all strengthened with banded hip flexion, making it one of the great resistance sprint drills. It also develops and stabilises core muscles while using the glutes. Here are the steps you should follow:

Set up in a place similar to that of a mountain climber, but keep your front foot flexed and off the ground.

Hold the stance for a long time at the flexed position's apex to allow more contractile waves to travel through the muscle.

Do 3–4 sets of 10–12 reps with 3-5 second hold durations.

4) Banded power step explosion

Explosive workouts or exercises that stress strength and speed can help athletes perform better in a variety of fast-paced sports, while also lowering their risk of injury. Banded explosions are one of the best inclusions in resistance sprint drills.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do it perfectly:

Wrap the band around your waist after anchoring it around a stable fixed item behind you. To guarantee that there is no slack left in the band, walk all the way forward.

Start with an athletic three-point stance, as if you were about to power off the line. Perform one forceful step against the band's full resistance by exploding up and forward simultaneously.

Three to four sets of 6–8 repetitions per leg of power steps are recommended.

5) Resistance carioca

Carioca is a dynamic resistance sprint drill that improves footwork and cardiovascular performance. This sideways running practice has a motion similar to a lateral shuffle, but it can also contain a 'high knee' crossover stride.

Follow the below mentioned steps to do it properly:

Place the resistance band around your waist after anchoring it to a fixed stationary item that will not shift or move approximately hip-waist height.

Extend the band till it's taut but not strained.

Continue to run sideways while swinging one knee across your body to the opposing side.

Do 4-5 sets of 8-10 reps.

Here's what a carioca drill looks like:

6) Resistance back pedals

Backpedaling is a calisthenics and cardiovascular workout that targets the quadriceps predominantly, but also the calves, glutes and hamstrings to a lesser extent. It's a great addition to resistance sprint drills.

Here're the steps to follow:

Place the resistance band across your hips, and anchor it to a fixed immovable item that will not move.

Walk out when the band is taut but not strained.

Backpedal while leaning against the band.

Do 3-4 sets of 10 reps.

7) Resistance high knees

High knees strengthen your quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, glutes and hip flexors while also improving muscle endurance, balance and coordination. They can also improve lower-body power when done at a high intensity, so they're a great addition to resistance sprint drills.

Here're the steps you should follow:

Wrap a resistance band behind you around a pole, post or heavy bag.

Begin in an athletic stance, and blast forward.

Start by bending your knees slightly.

Stand comfortably with your arms stretched beside your sides.

Perform an explosive move into the air upwards with a quarter squat and perfect dip jump.

Repeat 5-7 times.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried these resistance sprint drills? Yess!! Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav