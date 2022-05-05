7 Best Workout Routines for Athletes to Aid Basic Training

There is no denying the fact that working out is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. For some, though, it is more than that; it is a way of life. In comparison to a typical fitness program, a professional athlete's workout routine is more rigorous and severe.

It will take more time and effort, as well as a lot of determination. You must follow a specific fitness schedule, eat healthy, and avoid junk food and alcohol in order to acquire an athletic body. The main goal is to shed fat, grow muscle, increase strength, and achieve a lean, refined physique.

You'd have one seriously next-level athlete if you combined all the elements of fitness — strength, speed, power, mobility, agility, and coordination — into one beefed-up package.

Workout routine to train like an athlete

Speed, movement efficiency, and power can all be improved by training like an athlete. You will need to push yourself during each workout and challenge yourself to do better the next time around.

This workout routine incorporates a variety of activities, including running, strength training, and rehabilitation. The curriculum will equip you with the skills necessary to deal with any situation.

You'll gain the power and agility you need to complete any task, as well as the strength to conquer everything life throws at you, whether you're truly playing a sport or just carrying groceries.

Athlete training necessitates exercising five days a week for roughly 60 minutes each time. Here is a list of the seven best workout routines for athletes to boost their performance:

Chest workout

The pectoralis major, a fan-shaped muscle that makes up the meaty section of the chest, and the smaller pectoralis minor that lies beneath it, will be your primary targets.

Bench press- Do two sets and take a 90-second rest period.

Decline press - Perform three sets of six repetitions with a 60-second break in between.

Seated bench press - Perform four sets of three reps with 90-second rests in between.

Incline dumbbell press - Do four sets of 10 reps with a 60-second break between each round.

Cable chest flies - Do two sets of 10 repetitions and rest for 60 seconds after each round.

Lower body workout

For strengthening hamstrings, adductors and gluteus, include some of these lower body workouts:

Leg presses – Do two sets and take a 90-second rest period. Each set should last about 60 seconds.

Single leg hip thrust - Do three sets of six reps for each leg

Dumbbell Romanian deadlifts - Do four sets of 10 reps with a 60-second break between each round of dumbbell Romanian deadlifts.

Goblet Bulgarian Split Squat - Do two sets of 10 repetitions of the Goblet Bulgarian Split Squat and then rest for around 60 seconds.

Abs and core workout

Latissimus dorsi and rhomboids at the rear of the body are among the muscles targeted in this regimen. The abdominal muscles, pelvic floor muscles, and erector spinae will all benefit from your core activity.

Ab crunches - Perform three sets of six repetitions with a 60-second break in between.

Rollouts on a ball or rollout wheel- Do two sets and take a 90 second rest period.

Bent-over rows - Do four sets of 10 reps with a 60-second rest between each round.

Lat pull-down: Perform five sets of five repetitions each, resting for two minutes between sets.

Shoulder and trap workout

The anterior deltoids (front of the shoulder), posterior deltoids (back of the shoulder), and medial deltoids (middle of the shoulder) are all targeted.

Machine shoulder press - four reps with a 60 second rest period

Lateral raises - Perform five sets of five repetitions each, resting for two minutes between sets.

Front raises - Do two sets of 10 repetitions and then rest for around 60 seconds.

Reverse flies - Do two sets of five reps and rest for 30 seconds between the sets.

Upright rows - Do three sets of 12 reps

Arm workout

Any of the below mentioned exercises can be included in an athlete training session.

Seated dumbbell arm curls - Perform five sets of five repetitions each, resting for two minutes between sets.

Skull Crushers - Do two sets of 10 repetitions and then rest for around 60 seconds.

Cable curls - Do three sets of 12 reps

Triceps push-downs - Do two sets of five reps and rest for 30 seconds between the sets.

Power workout

This workout routine focuses on whole body strength. You can adjust the rep counts based on your athletic skills.

Start with a sprint and complete five reps. Between reps, take a 30-second break.

Three hurdle drills for 30 seconds

Drill with over-the-line jumps: 10 reps for the initial portion and 30 seconds for lateral jumps.

Lateral bound- 10 reps on each side with a 60 second rest period.

Total Body Circuit

The total body circuit improves the strength of all muscles overall. Start with a warm-up session and include any of the following exercises:

Pull-ups — Perform a total of 10 reps.

10 reps of goblet squat

Do three reps of the farmer's walk. Take a 10-yard walk out and then another 10-yard walk back.

10 reps of push-ups

Takeaway

When doing any type of exercise, it is critical to warm up. Warming up your body prepares it for exercise. A cool down, on the other hand, allows your blood pressure and heart rate to return to their pre-workout levels. It allows your heart and vessels to recover from the workout.

While sticking to your training routine is important, it may not be sufficient. Sleeping late at night and eating fast food are two habits that might hinder your efforts.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you willing to follow this routine? Yess!! Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury