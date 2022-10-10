7 Components of Good Mental Health

There are several components of good mental health. While you may relate to some and not to others, most of them have been consistently found to impact mental health.

These components are interrelated, so an imbalance in one can have an impact on the other. Prioritizing all of them is necessary for managing mental health, whether the cause of poor mental health is a physical health issue, environmental stressor, or lack of boundaries.

Components of Good Mental Health

For a healthy life, people need to take into account a variety of factors en route to attaining total well-being.

Being mentally healthy is essential to being well, as it creates opportunities for improvement in all other areas of life. Here are seven components essential to mental wellness:

1) Optimal Nutrition

Nutrition is one of the most evident yet underappreciated variables in mental health.

The brain is an organ that requires varied amounts of complex carbohydrates, vital fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and water to stay healthy, just like the heart, stomach, and liver.

To decrease the prevalence and distress brought on by mental health issues, an integrated approach that equally reflects the interaction of biological factors and more general psychological, emotional, and social facets of mental health is essential.

A key component of this integrated approach is diet. Growing evidence that suggests a proper diet may contribute to the management and recovery of mental health issues and prevention of the same.

2) Stress Reduction

Stress is a common feature of our daily life. Stress in moderation aids productivity, deadline compliance, presentation readiness, and on-time attendance at significant events.

Long-term stress, though, can be detrimental. The likelihood of developing both physical and mental health issues rises when stress becomes severe and persistent. Some people are more susceptible to developing anxiety and depression due to stress.

Researchers have found that the brain's first reaction to stress occurs just seconds after the perception of a stressor.

Neurotransmitters, or chemicals that communicate between nerve cells, are released. Repeated stress changes how well these systems are able to control the stress response.

3) Engagement in Daily Activities

The third crucial aspect of mental well-being is that it grants the person the ability to handle life's responsibilities. A person with a healthy mind can think independently, make their own judgments, and establish fair goals.

As issues arise, they respond by taking action. We manage our everyday obligations without being overwhelmed by feelings of fear, rage, love, and guilt. A common indication of any mental health disorder is the disruption in carrying out various daily activities, like maintaining personal hygiene, managing stress, and others.

4) Good Sleep

Mental wellness and sleep are intimately related. Lack of sleep has an impact on mental health and emotional functioning.

In addition, people who struggle with mental health issues are more susceptible to insomnia and other sleep disorders. Insomnia and other sleep disturbances have historically been seen by professionals caring for people with psychiatric disorders as symptoms.

However, research have found that for both adults and kids sleep issues may increase the likelihood of, or even directly contribute to, the onset of, many psychiatric disorders.

5) Positive Attitude

The traits of a mentally healthy individual are self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-reliance.

Knowing one's talents and limitations and being certain that one's positive features exceed one's negative ones are two qualities that comprise positive mental health. Other signs of good mental health include independence, initiative, and self-esteem.

6) Autonomy

Autonomy can look different for everyone. Having the flexibility to decide whether to follow societal norms is one way to define autonomy.

Although a person is not completely independent of their surroundings, they do have the freedom to choose how to react to cultural pressures.

7) Community

From close friends and family to peer support groups that meet in person or online, a community consists of a diverse variety of people. Your quality of life can be improved by any interaction that leads to genuine, honest dialogues, or brief moments that serve as a reminder that you're not alone.

Your everyday life and mental health journey can benefit greatly from consistently surrounding yourself with positive people that prioritize living a healthy, balanced lifestyle and share your objectives and desires.

People can also manage their mental health and substance use issues with the assistance of a community.

Takeaway

Eventually, it's up to us to improve and advance our mental health. The motivation to improve mental health must come from within. Anyone can be well on their way to a healthy mind and existence by following the aforementioned components of mental health.

