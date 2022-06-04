7 Health Benefits of Star Anise

Star anise is certainly a one-of-a-kind spice, from its distinct aroma to its peculiar star-shaped look. Plus, it's not only highly adaptable and flavorful, but there are a lot of health benefits to its consumption as well.

The name star anise refers to a combination of its appearance and flavor resemblance to aniseed. Despite the fact that the plants are unrelated, both contain anetholes, which gives them a characteristic licorice flavor, making them very popular in recipes.

Star anise is swiftly becoming one of the most coveted spices in the world, owing to its peculiar shape and flavor as well as its components that improve health. Its availability and low cost make it a great choice for culinary and medicinal purposes all around the world.

Health benefits of star anise: Why should you include it in your diet?

Star anise is a popular digestive medicine that can help with cramps, gas discomfort and indigestion. The seeds are high in B-complex vitamins like thiamin, pyridoxine, niacin, and riboflavin, and have been shown to boost brain neurochemicals. Antioxidant vitamins such as vitamin A and vitamin C are abundant in it.

Check out the below given list of health benefits of star anise:

1) Helps to kill bacteria

One of the most effective health benefits of star anise is its antibacterial properties. Bacterial pathogens can cause everything from throat infections to urinary tract infections. Star anise has been demonstrated to have potent antibacterial capabilities, which can help guard against certain dangerous bacterial strains.

In one test-tube experiment, the star anise extract was found to be effective in inhibiting the growth of E. coli, a type of bacteria that can cause a variety of symptoms including diarrhea and pneumonia.

Star anise contains chemicals such as anetholes, linalools, and shikimic acid, which have been shown to help combat germs.

2) Promotes healthy heart

Adding to the health benefits of star anise is its ability to maintain cardiovascular health. Star anise, which is high in antioxidants, might be able to assist in reducing oxidative stress, inhibiting the formation of damaging free radicals and improving heart health.

Although evidence on the potential advantages of this spice in heart health is restricted, some studies have yielded promising findings. Ethanolic extracts from star anise were found to help regulate weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels in mice in a 2015 animal study.

Not only that, but it also decreased plaque accumulation in the arteries as well as several inflammatory markers.

Further study is required, but incorporating star anise into a balanced diet and lifestyle may help to keep your heart healthy and protect you from heart disease and stroke.

3) Fighting fungal infections

Another addition to the health benefits of star anise is the antifungal property. This spice, in particular, has potent antifungal effects and has long been used as a natural cure for a wide range of fungal diseases, including athlete's feet, ringworms, Candida, and other prevalent strains.

Though most fungal infections are rather mild, taking star anise tea on a regular basis can help your immune system fight these organisms.

4) Balancing hormones

One of the most studied health benefits of star anise is its effect on hormones. It can have a significant impact on both men and women.

It can provide males with an energy boost and improve libido, which can help women regulate menstrual cycles, mood swings, and other hormone-related menstrual side effects.

5) Improve sleeplessness

Numerous studies have discovered that star anise has sedative qualities, which are attributable to the spice's antioxidant levels and magnesium concentration.

It has the ability to increase the release of neurotransmitters that promote relaxation and sleep, making it useful for those who suffer from insomnia or have their sleep patterns disrupted on a regular basis.

6) Get glowing skin

One of the most prominent health benefits of star anise is that it can assist in stimulating the removal of free radicals all across the body, notably those that might induce oxidative stress in the skin, thanks to its high number of antioxidants.

This can help keep appearing young and bright by reducing fine lines and wrinkles, increasing skin suppleness, while also concealing existing scars and blemishes.

7) Fights cold and flu

Adding to the numerous health benefits of star anise is its property to fight flu. If you are likely to fall sick as soon as the cold season begins, star anise tea is for you. It's a warming herb that's been used for centuries to help with colds and respiratory discomfort.

This is a tea that serves to cure asthma, coughs, pulmonary disease, and bronchitis by fighting germs and viruses that cause colds and flu.

Key Takeaway

There are several health benefits of star anise, whether used in grounded or whole form. This spice is most commonly found in spice blends, such as "five-spice" powder, which is a popular blend in many cultures.

Its distinct licorice flavor makes it a pleasant complement to both sweet and savory meals, and it's especially good in soup broths, sauces, and curries.

For a warm boost of flavor, try scattering powdered star anise for your next round of waffles or throwing a few entire pods into your next bowl of soup.

Although the spice may be too strong for mild meals, it can add a distinctive and pleasant flavor to certain beverages.

