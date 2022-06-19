7 Health Benefits of Turnip

Turnip is a hardy vegetable that is as old as the dinosaurs. Turnips grew wild in Siberia when dinosaurs roamed the earth and have since gained a reputation as a cruciferous vegetable that is a staple of many people and farm animals.

The turnip is often mistaken for rutabaga, which is a cross between a turnip and a cabbage.If you've never come across a turnip before, it's a root vegetable that belongs to the Brassicaceae family of mustard plants.

It's a member of the cruciferous family, with other vegetables such as broccoli, arugula, bok choy, Brussels sprouts and kale.

More than 30 varieties of turnips exist, all having varying shapes and colours. The most common types are purple, red or greenish on the outside and have a white-fleshed bulb that grows above the ground and has smooth skin. Some varieties are sweet (similar to carrots), while others taste like potatoes.

Both the roots and greens of this vegetable are edible and extremely healthy. Turnips are an important vegetable cro,p as they are fed on by both humans and cattle. They are a powerhouse of nutrients. Read on to learn about the health benefits turnips offer:

Turnip: Nutrition Facts

Low in calories but chock-full of vitamins and minerals, a cup (130 gram) serving of cubed raw turnips contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 36

Carbs: 8 grams

Protein: 1 gram

Fibre: 2 grams

Vitamin C: 30% of the RDI

Folate: 5% of the RDI

Phosphorus: 3% of the RDI

Calcium: 3% of the RDI.

Health Benefits of Turnips

Turnips are a rich source of anthocyanins, which play a key role in preventing chronic illnesses (Image via Unsplash @philippe collard)

Some of the health benefits of turnips are as follows:

1) Helps control blood sugar levels

Turnips are said to be good for regulating blood sugar levels and can have anti-diabetic effects.

Turnip extracts have been found to help lower blood sugar levels and increase insulin levels in rats. The study also found that turnip helps correct other metabolic disorders associated with diabetes, like high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Turnips have shown remarkable effect on blood sugar clearance, lowered glucose (sugar) production by the liver and reduced absorption of carbs. However, more research is needed to ascertain if the same effects are replicated in humans.

2) Has anti-inflammatory properties

Glucosinolates present in turnips are anti-inflammatory and act as antioxidants (Image via Unsplash @shawnolivier)

Turnips contain compounds called glucosinolates that break down into indoles and isothiocyanates, both of which have excellent anti-inflammatory properties.

A specific kind of indole in turnips called arvelexin blocks compounds like nitric oxide, which is a type of free radical that causes inflammation. Inflammation is associated with many serious diseases, like high blood pressure, cancer, arthritis, etc.

3) Has anti-cancer properties

Turnips have a high Vitamin C content, which is a good immunity-booster in general apart from also preventing the growth and spread of cancer cells. Glucosinolates act as antioxidants, mitigating the cancer-promoting effects of oxidative stress.

Turnips also contain high amounts of flavonoids like anthocyanins that act as antioxidants and have proven anticancer properties. Anthocyanins are compounds present in blue and purple vegetables and fruits, and their consumption is linked to lower rates of chronic degenerative diseases.

4) Helps provide immunity against harmful bacteria

Glucosinolates present in turnips break down into isothiocyanates, which are compounds capable of inhibiting microbial and bacterial growth. Isothiocyanates inhibit the growth of common disease-causing bacteria, such as E. coli and S. aureus.

A study determined that isothiocyanates from cruciferous vegetables like turnips inhibit bacterial growth upto 87% against antibiotic resistant strains of S. aureus.

5) Helps lower blood pressure

Turnips contain dietary nitrates that can provide multiple benefits for the health of the blood vessels by reducing blood pressure and inhibiting the sticking together of platelets in blood.

Usually, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables has positive effects on blood pressure. Turnips are also rich in potassium, which helps in lowering blood pressure by dilating blood vessels.

6) Good for your intestine

A cup or 130 grams of raw turnip provides 2.34 grams of fibre, which helps avert inflammation and reduces pressure on the colon.

High-fibre diets are linked with a lower risk of intestinal problems. Inclusion of fibre in diet can also reduce diverticulitis flares. High fibre in turnips can also help prevent constipation and make people feel fuller for longer, thus helping in weight loss.

7) Other health benefits

Turnips can be added to salads, mashed potatoes or coleslaw (Image via Unsplash @Damien Creatz)

Turnips are a low-calorie, non-starchy vegetable that has a low glycemic index as well as a good amount of fibre. They are unlikely to cause a major spike in blood sugar levels, thus helping maintain a good weight.

Glucosinolates present in turnips can positively impact bone formation. Vitamin K also plays a role in bone health. Turnips are also beneficial for the liver, as they contain anthocyanins and sulphur compounds like glucosinolates.

How to Have Turnips?

Turnips can be eaten both cooked or raw. They can be added to salads, mashed potatoes and coleslaw. Chips of this vegetable are flavourful and healthy, and can also be grilled, roasted or sauteed.

