7 Health Benefits of a Zumba Workout

Adding a bit of variety to your workout is always a good idea. If you are not enjoying your hardcore workouts, you might want to try Zumba. It is a great and fun way of staying active and healthy.

One of the best features of this exercise is that it is simply dancing and doesn't feel like you are working out and burning calories. As of recently, Zumba has become one of the most popular group exercise programs globally.

What is a Zumba workout?

Zumba is a dance-based fitness program that has taken the world by storm since its inception in the mid-1990s by Colombian coach Alberto Perez. It's an interval exercise, which means the moves and calories expended alternate between low, medium, and high levels. The workout is usually performed in a fast-paced, catchy song that will get your body moving.

It is an extremely high-intensity workout. and one hour of mid-to high-intensity Zumba can burn around 300 and 900 calories. This workout can help you lose weight if fat loss is one of your fitness goals. You may attain your fitness objectives in no time if you combine healthy eating habits with a regular workout.

Health benefits of Zumba workout

With Zumba, you'll receive a fantastic cardio workout that will help you strengthen your core and increase your flexibility. This type of dance workout also lowers your risk of heart disease, lowers your blood pressure, bad cholesterol, and increases your good cholesterol.

These benefits of this dynamic workout should be enough to convince you:

1) Helps build endurance

Endurance refers to your body's ability to perform an activity for an extended time. With a high-intensity workout like Zumba, you can expect to build up endurance levels. According to studies, participants in this workout demonstrated a lower heart rate and systolic blood pressure after 12 weeks.

2) Helps burn a lot of calories

Since Zumba is high intensity, it burns your calories fast and helps you lose excess body fat. In a 30 minute session, you can burn upto 300-800 calories! Physical activity like this boosts your mood, relieves stress, strengthens your muscles, and lowers your risk of chronic diseases.

3) Promotes cardiovascular health

Zumba lessons alternate between high- and low-intensity dancing techniques to raise your heart rate and increase cardio endurance. This type of interval training is extremely beneficial for your cardiovascular health.

4) Works your entire body

This workout's dance techniques can help you develop balance, core stability, and muscular endurance in your legs, hips, glutes, back, and core. Think of it as a full-body workout that doesn't seem too much work because it involves dancing to your favourite tunes.

5) Improves blood pressure

Obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure. Even a minor amount of weight loss can significantly reduce the chance of developing hypertension. Zumba is one of the finest techniques to control/decrease blood pressure.

6) Improves your Basal metabolic rate

While doing this workout, you burn calories and gain lean body mass, which improves your basal metabolic rate. As a result, even while you're at rest, your body continues to burn calories.

7) Helps you stay consistent

Sticking to a single workout for a long time can be quite a cumbersome task. The amount of dedication and consistency you show in any training plan determines your outcomes. Most people stop working out regularly because they don't enjoy the kind of workout they are doing. You will not face his problem when you do Zumba workouts because it is much more fun than your traditional workout. This helps you stay consistent and stick to your fitness goals.

Zumba tips for beginners

If you want to get into the active world of Zumba workouts, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Wear a comfortable attire

It is critical to dress in something that is both comfortable and easy to move in. Your clothing should be lightweight and sweat-resistant.

Begin with two or three weekly classes

This workout requires your body to build stamina and endurance, so two or three classes per week are recommended if you're just getting started. As your body becomes adapted to it, you can increase the number of lessons you attend per week.

Before your class, eat something light

It would be best to eat something light before your class, such as almonds or fruits, to help your body prepare for the workout.

Wear proper shoes

Shoes with a low tread can help you move more easily and assist your movements. You can wear cross-trainers or dance sneakers.

Drink plenty of water

It is critical to stay hydrated, but avoid drinking water right before your lesson. It is recommended that you drink water 20 minutes before class.

Takeaway

Zumba is a fun workout that helps you stay in shape, burn more calories, keep a healthy heart, and much more. So what are you waiting for? Put on some of your favourite tunes, and get moving!

Edited by Sabine Algur