7 popular celebrities who have insomnia 

Many celebrities have insomnia, like so many people all around the world.

Insomnia is one of those unifying factors that can impact anybody and everyone. Insomnia is not being able to sleep. It can be a short-lived problem caused by stress or a bad event.

Anybody can have insomnia, including celebrities. Even famous and wealthy people can struggle to get good sleep.

Those who can snuggle up in bed, close their eyes, and be whisked somewhere to the dream world for the prescribed between seven and nine hours of unbroken sleep receive numerous benefits, including enhanced physical and mental wellness.

8 celebrities who have insomnia

1) Lady Gaga

You probably saw this particular one coming! It's not unexpected that the effervescent Lady G has trouble sleeping after her meteoric rise to superstardom over the last decade.

In a conversation with OK! Magazine in 2010, she stated:

"My passion (for music) is so strong I can't sleep. I haven't slept for three days. I lie in bed and try to pray and breathe. I have a very overactive mind. I'm the sort of person who'd never take medication to calm myself. It's maddening."

2) George Clooney

In an appearance in 2012 with The Hollywood Reporter, actor, director, and director George Clooney disclosed that he has a "tough time getting to sleep" and can wake up to five times every night.

In a further conversation during the year 2017, published shortly after the arrival of his twins, Clooney revealed that he had overcome his sleeplessness problem but that another form of insomnia now replaced it: being a dad of tiny babies.

3) Carrie Underwood

Celebrities frequently discuss their pregnancy experiences with their fans, emphasizing how happy they are. They will, however, discuss the difficulties of bearing their child and how it has altered their sleep pattern.

Carrie Underwood did it when she tweeted about her insomnia while expecting her youngest kid, Jacob Fisher.

"Dear pregnancy insomnia, Please go bother someone else, like dads. Go bother, dads. My husband sleeps so soundly and peacefully, and I've been awake for 2 hours so far. How is this fair? Imma lose my mind."

4) Marilyn Monroe

Monroe's insomnia, which she allegedly addressed with sleeping medications, was linked to stormy emotional periods.

She felt upset the day before she overdosed after learning that a friend had gotten fifteen hours of sleep.

5) Jennifer Aniston

There is no limit to the problems that keep people up at night; stress from work, finances, family, and other factors can all contribute to insomnia. Jennifer Aniston discusses her issues with insomnia quite often, along with how talking with her physician helped get her on the correct track to sleep better.

6) Rihanna

Fans were startled when the popular music star revealed that she only gets three to four hours of sleep per night. In an interview, she stated:

"I have a lot of difficulties switching off,' Even when I arrive home early, before 1 a.m, itstart binge-watching shows or documentaries, which I love. I can’t go straight to bed. As a matter of fact, I only sleep three or four hours a night."

7) Madonna

Madonna revealed to Rolling Stone in 2015 that she has been suffering from sleeplessness for decades. Some of her sleep issues may be self-inflicted since Madonna has admitted to staying in the recording facility until 2 a.m. but having to get up at 7 a.m. with her children. She could find it helpful to set aside enough time for sleep.

Sleep deprivation has been linked to an increase in heart attacks, obesity, hypertension, and decreased productivity. Insomnia can be caused by a variety of circumstances, including medical issues or lifestyle choices.

Insomnia can be treated with a variety of methods, including better sleep patterns, methods of relaxation, cognitive behavior therapy (CBT), and medications.