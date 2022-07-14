7 Proven Home Remedies for Women to Get a Flawless Skin

Flawless skin is something no one will say no to. You undoubtedly hope your skin is never described as splotchy, dull and lifeless. However, when hormones, dry weather, or sun damage knock on the door, this subpar vocabulary may be all too realistic.

The silver lining? You may already have all the ingredients you need to start pampering your skin the way it deserves to be pampered. Whether you require hydration, exfoliation, or assistance with toning, or you want results overnight, the next day, or in ten days, there's a home remedy for you.

Home Remedies for Women to Get Flawless Skin

Check out these seven home remedies to get flawless, beautiful, clear and shiny skin.

1) Virgin Coconut Oil

Virgin coconut oil is one of the best things you can use on your skin. Coconut oil is anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and curative. It provides your skin with a healthy glow and makes it soft and supple. You can use coconut oil for the following:

Remove makeup

Soothe your skin barrier

Promote dewy, healthy skin beneath the surface.

Research has shown that coconut oil is an effective moisturiser. Try rubbing your face with a small bit of coconut oil. Allow it to absorb for a few minutes before rinsing with your regular cleanser.

2) Aloe Vera

The therapeutic benefits of aloe vera have been known for ages. It's an effective remedy against sunburn, rashes or skin irritation of any kind, providing instant relief.

In fact, aloe vera, for its hydrating properties, can be substituted for face lotion. It's rich in vitamin A, vitamin E, antioxidants and beneficial enzymes. Aloe vera is rapidly absorbed by the skin, allowing even people with oily skin to utilise it without experiencing outbreaks.

This cooling gel can also be used to treat frostbite, wounds and cold sores, making it a valuable addition to your medicine cabinet.

If you own an aloe vera plant, you can cut up a leaf, squeeze out the liquid, and apply it directly to your skin. However, the easiest way to use aloe vera is to get an OTC aloe vera gel.

Aloe vera is frequently combined with other health-promoting substances, such as calendula or echinacea. However, ensure that the product contains only natural and pure substances.

3) Yogurt Face Mask

If you're looking to improve the texture of your skin, make it appear clearer and moisturise it at the same time, go for this miracle ingredient, which can do all that and more.

It's easy to add other skin-healthy nutrients, such as honey, aloe vera or turmeric, to yogurt, which functions as a natural moisturiser.

You can sample various yogurts till you find one you enjoy. For instance, the extra-creamy texture of Greek yogurt makes it easy to apply, especially when additional ingredients are added.

Use as little yogurt as necessary to cover your face, between 1/3 and 1/2 cup. You can apply it directly to your face, or add a teaspoon or two of honey, olive oil or turmeric for additional skin benefits.

4) Honey

Another excellent pantry ingredient that you can use to get flawless skin is honey. As a moisturiser and acne treatment, it safeguards and nourishes your skin. The trick is to use honey that's raw, unpasteurised and contains beneficial microbes.

The bacteria collaborates with your immune system to minimise inflammation and irritation, as well as combat acne-causing bacteria. It can even aid in the healing and fading of acne scars.

The benefits of honey do not end there. It exfoliates, minimising organically, eliminating the dead skin cells that make your skin appear drab.

You can apply honey directly to your face, or combine it with other ingredients to avail its many benefits. For an acne treatment, try a mixture of three parts honey to one part cinnamon. Leave it on for eight to ten minutes before rinsing.

5) Sugar-Oatmeal Scrub

Exfoliating your skin is as important as cleansing it, and what better scrub for your face than natural ingredients like sugar and oatmeal? Sugar acts as an exfoliant, and the nutrients in oatmeal make your skin soft and supple.

To make this scrub, mix together one tsp of fine sugar with two tsps of oatmeal powder along with some coconut oil to make a thick paste. Scrub the paste gently all over your face and wash off with lukewarm water. Moisturise afterwards, and notice the immediate glow in your skin.

6) Coconut Oil-Coffee Scrub

This is yet another great home remedy for your skin. Use this mild exfoliating scrub on your skin to get a glowing and clear complexion. The coffee will stimulate blood flow to the skin surface, and coconut oil will moisturise your skin and keep it from drying out.

Mix a tablespoon of coconut oil with a teaspoon of ground coffee, and massage it all over your face and neck. If left over, you can also use it on your hands and legs. After giving yourself a good massage, wash it off with lukewarm water, or take a shower.

7) Tea Bags for Dark Under-Eyes

Most of the benefits of tea are derived from drinking it, not applying it to the skin. However, tea bags are the ideal size for the skin, cold or warm, as they compress to reduce puffiness, and calm the area around the eyes.

Soak two tea bags in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes, and remove and squeeze out the excess liquid. Put them in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes to create a cold compress. Recline, and place the tea bags on your eyes as an eye compress.

As a heated compress, tea bags can help alleviate the symptoms of eye infections and other irritations. Warm compress, not hot compress, so be sure to check the temperature of the tea bag before applying it to your sensitive eye area.

